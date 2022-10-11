Royalton Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2004265
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/24/2022 at approximately 0649 hours
STREET: Route 5
TOWN: Norwich
CROSS STREETS: Hemlock Rd
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cody Hardy
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Not transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 0649 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash on Route 5 in Norwich. Troopers responded to the area but found that the operator left the scene. A 2008 GMC Sierra was found to have been travelling south bound when it exited the roadway and struck a Green Mountain Power pole, causing significant damage.
It was later determined that Cody Hardy was the operator of the vehicle, and left the scene without notifying law enforcement of the property damage crash.
On October 11, 2022 Hardy was issued a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Court on December 6, 2022 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Hardy was also issued numerous VCVCs in reference to the crash.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/06/2022 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.