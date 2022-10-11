Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B2004265                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: Royalton Barracks                                   

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 9/24/2022 at approximately 0649 hours

STREET: Route 5

TOWN: Norwich

CROSS STREETS: Hemlock Rd

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cody Hardy

AGE: 30     

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On September 24, 2022 at approximately 0649 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash on Route 5 in Norwich. Troopers responded to the area but found that the operator left the scene. A 2008 GMC Sierra was found to have been travelling south bound when it exited the roadway and struck a Green Mountain Power pole, causing significant damage.

 

It was later determined that Cody Hardy was the operator of the vehicle, and left the scene without notifying law enforcement of the property damage crash.

 

On October 11, 2022 Hardy was issued a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Court on December 6, 2022 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Hardy was also issued numerous VCVCs in reference to the crash.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/06/2022     0800 hours  

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

