Wolf Administration Highlights Business Investments During Tour of Channellock in Meadville, Celebrates PA Manufacturing Industry

Meadville, PA – Today, Governor’s Action Team (GAT) Executive Director Brent Vernon toured Channellock Inc. in Meadville, Crawford County, to see firsthand the results of the Wolf Administration’s investments in businesses during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania. The celebration, which is highlighting the vital role manufacturers have in making the commonwealth the sixth largest economy in the U.S., is taking place Oct. 7-14, 2022 as proclaimed by Governor Tom Wolf.

“Channellock has been operating in this area for well over a century,” said Vernon. “This company, which is the tenth largest employer in Crawford County, is a perfect example of how manufacturers are the cornerstone of our economy. I am honored to tour their operations as part of Manufacturing Week and see firsthand the positive results of the Wolf Administration’s continued investments in Pennsylvania businesses.”

Founded in 1886 and located in Meadville since 1904, Channellock manufactures more than 130 different sizes and types of hand tools including pliers, screwdrivers and wrenches. The company has more than 4,000 U.S. wholesale and retail customers and ships globally to over 40 countries.

In 2019, Channellock received a $3.68 million funding proposal from GAT to help build an additional 35,000 square feet of packaging and storage space, purchase and install new equipment, train existing employees, and retain 360 jobs in Crawford County.

“Having the support of the commonwealth with the low interest PIDA loan was a big help in building our warehouse expansion project,” said Jon DeArment, Channellock, Inc. President and COO. “The commonwealth also was helpful with other projects including significant forging and heat-treating automation projects through the PIDA MELF programs. Both of which represented significant investment in new technology and innovation that will help us remain competitive.”

In 2022, Governor Wolf’s $4.42 million investments in GAT projects in Northwest PA helped to:

Create 136 jobs, with average wages of $36,586. Of those jobs, 74% were in manufacturing and 26% were in food processing

Retain 175 jobs

Generate more than $42.7 million in private investment

Governor Wolf’s Administration-Long Job Creation Legacy Includes:

194,000 jobs created and retained through GAT since 2015

$430 completed projects that garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth

$396.3 million in state investments to support new and growing businesses, resulting in a record $17.8 billion private investment, $476.15 million in new local tax revenue, and $417.62 million in new state tax revenue

Every $1 invested in GAT projects has gained $102 in private support for Pennsylvania’s communities and economy – a public to private ratio $75 higher than during the Corbett Administration

More than 67 percent of jobs created through GAT over the past eight years have been in manufacturing (In 2021 alone, more than 84 percent of jobs created were in manufacturing)

Key Facts About Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Industry

Manufacturing is at the heart of Pennsylvania’s economy:

6th largest manufacturing industry in the U.S. by employment

$113.2 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021

562,700+ employees (~9.5 percent of all private sector jobs in PA)

14,000+ manufacturing establishments

Manufacturing offers well-paying, family-sustaining jobs in PA:

Manufacturing workers earn 33 percent more compared to the average for other nonfarm business in the state

$86,129 average compensation in manufacturing in PA, including benefits

As part of Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week, DCED will be touring local manufacturers in every region of the commonwealth, including upcoming visits to Huntingdon, Luzerne, Northumberland, Westmoreland, and Wyoming counties.

