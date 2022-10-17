Dr. Wilhelm at World Games Team at World Games 2022 Dr. Wilhelm at World Games 2022 Field Team and Dr. Wilhelm

Dr. Jon Wilhelm Returns from Successful Sports Chiropractic Work at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just like the Olympics, The World Games (TWG) are held every four years, but they are comprised of sports and other sporting disciplines that are vying for inclusion in the Olympic Games such as lacrosse, floorball, flag football, kickboxing and other competitive sports. There were approximately 3,500 athletes from nearly 100 countries that competed at The 2022 World Games. In terms of talent, they are just a prestigious as the Olympics, so Dr. Wilhelm was a top sports chiropractic choice to treat and help the athletes prepare and recover from their events. This year the World Games were held in Birmingham, Alabama, so Dr. Wilhelm was naturally very excited to be a part of the Games taking place on home soil in the United States. However, this was not his first World Games. He helped treat athletes as part of the International Sports Chiropractic Federation (FICS) Team in 2017 also when TWG was in Wroclaw, Poland.

He is the first sports chiropractor ever to earn the distinction of treating athletes in the World Games and the Olympic Games in the same year, having also served athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, this same year.

Dr. Wilhelm served at the 2022 World Games as part of the FICS International Sports Chiropractic Delegation where he is also Chair of the Student Commission. He was one of 53 certified sports chiropractors chosen from 11 different countries to work this gold-tier event. The International Sports Chiropractic Federation’s, or FICS, goal is to provide equitable opportunities of sports chiropractic care, education, mentoring and research to all athletes and sports chiropractors locally and internationally. It is only natural that FICS is part of the World Games and other major sporting competitions, because they are meant to empower athletes and sports chiropractors. In addition to providing sports chiropractic care for thousands of athletes, Dr. Wilhelm and other FICS members were there to educate the sports medicine providers from around the world about how sports chiropractic can help their own countries’ athletes. FICS chiropractors are passionate about helping athletes and they love doing it. They will continue to provide services and education to athletes, coaches and administrators all over the world so they all can benefit from their knowledge and experience.

Dr. Wilhelm is extremely passionate about helping athletes achieve and he knows that the best athletes need the best medical support to compete at the highest level. Therefore, he was thrilled to be a part of the FICS International Sports Chiropractic Delegation at the 2022 World Games. Dr. Wilhelm personally treated athletes from all spectrums of the Games like karate, flag football, beach handball, speed climbing and duathlon.

Not only did Dr. Wilhelm treat participants, but he was named as a FICS Pod Leader in charge of several competitive venues and sports; overseeing all of the sports chiropractic treatments that went on at the different venues. He was selected as a Pod Leader because he has many years of experience treating athletes at the highest level. This gave him a great deal of responsibility, but he was more than up for the challenge. As a Pod Leader, Dr. Wilhelm made sure that the sports chiropractors under his direction were receiving all of the support they needed to ensure athletes were getting the treatment they needed in order to perform at their best. This was an extremely important role, with this sports chiropractic delegation being the largest FICS had ever sent to a World Games.

Dr. Wilhelm regards the World Games as some of the most satisfying work he has done in his career because at this unique event he gets to share this work with world-class athletes with so many of his trusted friends and colleagues. When asked about this, Dr. Wilhelm said, “It is always an honor to be able to work with the best of the best and help them achieve their goals, and in two ways this happens for me at The World Games! There is a perfect blend of camaraderie with my fellow sports chiropractors, and the work with the exceptional athletes we served together!”

Dr. WIlhelm knows that the athletes trust him to help them perform at their best and he does not take that trust lightly. He feels that great responsibility and he takes it very seriously, continually dedicating himself to training, ethics, and the highest standards. He aspires to continue to work with athletes all over the world to help them safely perform at the highest level.