Crunchyroll Comes to BoxLunch with My Hero Academia and JUJUTSU KAISEN In-Store Experiences
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop Culture retailer BoxLunch announces eleven shop-in-shop experiences in celebration of their new BoxLunch X Crunchyroll My Hero Academia collection in collaboration with global anime brand Crunchyroll, available in stores and online now.
BoxLunch locations across the country will host an immersive photo opportunity set in a U.A. High classroom where fans can take pictures with Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka. Select locations will allow guests to channel their inner-Jujutsu Sorcerer with an additional character collage photo opportunity featuring students from both the Tokyo and Kyoto branches of Japan’s Jujutsu schools, like Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and more. See below for location details.
To help celebrate this anime collaboration, guests can enjoy music, prizes, and giveaways, including a special gift of a free 30-day Crunchyroll “Mega-Fan” membership with purchase of a product from any Crunchyroll title. Fans can also participate in storewide Crunchyroll sweepstakes and have an opportunity to meet voice actors from JUJUTSU KAISEN in exclusive meet-and-greet events.
The BoxLunch x Crunchyroll collection is available online and chain-wide spanning multiple categories—including apparel, home goods, bags, and more—with products for all ages. Fans can fly high with Haikyu!!-inspired mugs and ramen bowls, power up with U.A. High students featured across tees & long sleeve shirts, and join the forces of Eldia with Attack on Titan plushies & apparel all complimenting the shop-in-shop experience.
Crunchyroll—the global brand delivering world-class experiences for anime fans—is home to the hit action series My Hero Academia, the dark fantasy epic JUJUTSU KAISEN, and more beloved anime series including Dragon Ball Z, Attack on Titan, Haikyu!!, Cowboy Bebop, SPY x FAMILY, and Fruits Basket. The streaming service brings iconic characters to BoxLunch in immersive in-store photo opportunities this fall! BoxLunch, a cause-driven pop culture retailer, has built an empowering, inclusive community where guests can celebrate their favorite fandoms together through elevated and innovative officially licensed merchandise stories. As the leader in pop culture merchandising and product storytelling, BoxLunch celebrates the release of this Crunchyroll collaboration with the ultimate pop culture crossover featuring characters from My Hero Academia and JUJUTSU KAISEN.
Location info:
The Outlets at Orange in Orange, CA
The Streets of Brentwood in Brentwood, CA*
Westfarms in West Hartford, CT
Countryside Mall in Clearwater, FL
Harlem Irving Plaza in Norridge, IL
Arundel Mills in Hanover, MD
Great Lakes Crossings in Auburn Hills, MI
Meadowood Mall in Reno, NV
Barton Creek Square in Austin, TX*
Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, TX
Outlet Collection Seattle in Auburn, WA
*Features JUJUTSU KAISEN installation
“With their elevated approach to retail, ability to reach fandom audiences and our shared love of fans, BoxLunch is perfectly positioned to help us create the Crunchyroll shop-in-shop experience,” said Anna Songco Adamian, Vice President of Consumer Products, Crunchyroll. “We’re excited to roll out this collaboration across the country and help shoppers bring their anime fandom to life through this unique retail experience at BoxLunch.”
“We are excited to continue our instore experience initiative at BoxLunch with these fun installations in partnership with Crunchyroll. These pop-ups give fans the opportunity to see themselves in the center of the action and bring more energy to our BoxLunch shopping experience.” Steve Vranes CEO of Hot Topic Inc.
BoxLunch, a cause-driven pop culture retailer, offers a wide range of officially licensed products – from apparel and accessories to collectibles and home goods – from some of the world’s most iconic brands. Connecting the passion of fandom with the spirit of philanthropy, BoxLunch donates a meal to a person in need for every $10 spent in-store or online through their partnership with Feeding America*.
###
For Press Inquiries regarding BoxLunch:
Paul Christensen
paul@palpublicrealtions.com
For Press Inquiries regarding Crunchyroll:
Bianca Dora
bianca.doria@crunchyroll.com
Gerald DeMattia
gerald.demattia@crunchyroll.com
About BoxLunch
BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help in the fight against hunger visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn more on how you can get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates over 200 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.
*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will donate at least one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 31, 2021 to January 29, 2022. Meal claim valid as of 12/5/18 and subject to change.
About Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing.
Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts — top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.
The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.
Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.
PAUL CHRISTENSEN
PAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 9493790844
email us here