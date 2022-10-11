/EIN News/ -- OISTE.ORG Foundation and WISe.ART Minted an NFT Created with AI at the ONUART #OneHumanity Event

Geneva – Palais des Nations in Geneva, Room XX, the Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room – October 11, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, Blockchain and IoT platform company, today announced that the OISTE.ORG Foundation and WISe.ART minted an NFT created with AI at the ONUART #OneHumanity event.

Video of the panel is available at: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1r/k1remqdb9p?fbclid=IwAR3D14m8aeiikHC94-Bg2nCbiQX8vRR7cqIxxXEn0iFtKfmVp1SAJi3bsMk.



“Today we created with #AI a piece of art at the @UNGeneva during the #GlobalDialogueAI event organized by #UNAOC & Foundation #Onuart. It used an AI algorithms to create an #NFT that was minted in the WISe.ART NFT platform. It was very symbolic act as the AI ART was done at the Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room, Room XX in the Palace of Nations world known due the ceiling sculpture by Spanish artist Miquel Barceló. The results of the art generated by AI is available at WISe.ART,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and Secretary General of OISTE.ORG.

The NFT reflects a lyrical performance by the renowned Tenor Jonas Kaufmann recently appointed ambassador to the UN Alliance of Civilizations, starred in the One Humanity concert, accompanied by pianist Helmut Deutsch.



As part of the event the Foundation Onuart organized the first global dialogue on the relationship between Human Intelligence and AI for a better management of public affairs, paving the way for new initiatives in the private sector in favor of a positive global development driven by innovation and inclusiveness. AI in the service of humanity can drive diversity, respect, and progress for all through innovation. Moving forward under a strong public-private partnership is essential to this end. The meeting will serve to deepen, manifest, and visualize this partnership. Its mission is to enhance the value of art as a catalyst for dialogue. Through art, the Foundation stimulates debate at the highest level to inspire tolerance and understanding between Nations and cultures within all international organizations, seeking to achieve a more creative and less conventional approximation to each negotiation and each debate.

OISTE Foundation strives to influence the decision-making processes that shapes human rights to data privacy in the digital space. It develops new technologies under the foundation’s root of trust principles, giving the individual user control over their identity and personal data, in line with the human code of ethics regarding artificial intelligence. OISTE is engaged in the fight against illicit-trade and counterfeiting and raising awareness about the internet as a neutral, multi-stakeholder governed technology.

WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey’s overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution. It provides both a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale. The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams, if relevant.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity platform company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The WISeKey IoT technology stack includes a range of technologies such as Semiconductors, eIDs, Blockchain, NFTs, Post Quantum, Pico Satellites and Trust acting seamlessly as a platform which secures the simple connection of objects to the Internet to the most complex applications that use these connected objects, the data they gather and communicate and the different steps needed to power these applications.

The WISeKey Semiconductors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, NFTs, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.)

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

