Carton Service Achieves FSC Certification and EcoVadis Silver Rating
Carton Service is making great strides in the sustainable packaging space by demonstrating dedication to environmentally sound practices
We want to be a leader in the sustainable packaging industry and we will partner with global organizations to make sure we offer environmentally sound practices mixed with innovative approaches.”SHELBY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carton Service CSI, LLC is pleased to announce that they have received FSC certification from the Forest Stewardship Council. The Forest Stewardship Council, or FSC, is an independent, non-profit organization that has established a certification system to promote the responsible management of the world’s forests.
— Reid Lederer
“It is our belief that though we are already a renewable packaging company (paperboard folding cartons being a renewable resource), customers need more support as they develop more eco-friendly packaging methods. In our almost 100 years of business, we’ve never had so many customer conversations about sustainable packaging. Our gable-top, direct food and liquid packaging customers in particular are asking us to offer more green options for them. It is also why we developed a Cartons4REarth brand,” said company president Reid Lederer.
To achieve FSC certification, a company must uphold all FSC standards, as must every other company in their supply chain. Carton Service has earned this certification by adhering to FSC’s environmental, social, and economic principles, and by sourcing materials from organizations that do the same.
Becoming FSC certified is just one element of Carton Service’s endeavor to provide sustainable packaging solutions. In 2021, Carton Service created a sustainability roadmap for minimizing their global footprint, in which they committed to achieving an EcoVadis rating in 2022. Today, they are proud to announce that they have been awarded a silver certification.
EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Carton Service earned a silver rating by showing strength in all four pillars of assessment: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Carton Service is in the 78th percentile of companies rated by EcoVadis.
“We are considered by the Small Business Administration to be a small company, and we have all the customer advantages of such, however we offer big company services, innovations and products. We want to be a leader in the sustainable packaging industry and we will partner with global organizations to make sure we offer environmentally sound practices mixed with innovative approaches,” said Lederer.
About Carton Service:
Carton Service CSI, LLC has been delivering quality folding cartons to customers since 1926. Recently, they introduced the Cartons4REarth brand of cartons which have many eco-friendly attributes. Competitively serving small-to-large quantity runs, Carton Service maintains expertise in windowed gable-top cartons, gable-top cartons, UV printing and UV coating production, in-line vision systems, and quality operating system procedures. We also handle specialty converting applications such as security tags, milk and foil stock converting, embossing, and direct contact food carton production. Carton Service has in house design & packaging structure teams to help you get your product to market (providing mockups for retail line reviews and presentations). All services are conveniently carried out under one roof for better quality control and responsiveness. 800.533.7744.
For more information about Carton Service and our sustainable packaging solutions, please visit our website www.CartonService.com, where you can find our 2022 Sustainability Commitment, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

