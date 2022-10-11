$6.3 million awarded through Iowa’s Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program

AMES, Iowa – October 11, 2022– The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $6.3 million in funding for six rail infrastructure and related rail development projects under the Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant (RRLG) Program. The projects are expected to support the creation and retention of 109 jobs within three years of project completion.

Following is the list of RRLG projects approved by the Commission.

Targeted Job Creation projects Loan Grant Alta, Iowa, Soybean Crush Plant (Buena Vista County) $2,000,000 $612,000 Floyd Valley Transload (Woodbury County) $664,800 $120,000 IceCap Cold Storage (Pottawattamie County) $503,315 $576,000 Rail Network Improvement projects Loan Grant CP Unit Train Expansion Phase 5 (Clayton County) $1,650,000 ----- Rail Port Planning & Development projects Loan Grant Booneville North Transload Facility (Dallas County) ----- $100,000 Pacific Junction South Industrial Park Transload Facility (Mills County) ----- $82,440 Total Awarded Funding: $4,818,115 $1,490,440

#

For more information, contact: Ed Engle at 515-239-1058 or Edward.Engle@iowadot.us