$6.3 million awarded through Iowa’s Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program

AMES, Iowa – October 11, 2022– The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $6.3 million in funding for six rail infrastructure and related rail development projects under the Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant (RRLG) Program. The projects are expected to support the creation and retention of 109 jobs within three years of project completion.
Following is the list of RRLG projects approved by the Commission.
Targeted Job Creation projects
Loan
Grant
Alta, Iowa, Soybean Crush Plant (Buena Vista County)
$2,000,000
$612,000
Floyd Valley Transload
(Woodbury County)
$664,800
$120,000
IceCap Cold Storage
(Pottawattamie County)
$503,315
$576,000
Rail Network Improvement projects
Loan
Grant
CP Unit Train Expansion Phase 5
(Clayton County)
$1,650,000
-----
Rail Port Planning & Development projects
Loan
Grant
Booneville North Transload Facility
(Dallas County)
-----
$100,000
Pacific Junction South Industrial Park Transload Facility
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.