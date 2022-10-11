Submit Release
$6.3 million awarded through Iowa’s Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program

AMES, Iowa – October 11, 2022– The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $6.3 million in funding for six rail infrastructure and related rail development projects under the Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant (RRLG) Program. The projects are expected to support the creation and retention of 109 jobs within three years of project completion.

Following is the list of RRLG projects approved by the Commission. 

Targeted Job Creation projects

Loan

Grant

Alta, Iowa, Soybean Crush Plant (Buena Vista County)

$2,000,000

$612,000

Floyd Valley Transload

(Woodbury County)

$664,800

$120,000

IceCap Cold Storage

(Pottawattamie County)

$503,315

$576,000

Rail Network Improvement projects

Loan

Grant

CP Unit Train Expansion Phase 5

(Clayton County)

$1,650,000

-----

Rail Port Planning & Development projects

Loan

Grant

Booneville North Transload Facility

(Dallas County)

-----

$100,000

Pacific Junction South Industrial Park Transload Facility

(Mills County)

-----

$82,440

Total Awarded Funding:

$4,818,115

$1,490,440

#

For more information, contact: Ed Engle at 515-239-1058 or Edward.Engle@iowadot.us

