Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, October 11

Des Moines, Iowa – Oct. 11, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Des Moines.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, October 11

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2023-21

Approve Minutes of the
September 13, 2022, Commission Meeting

Approved

Danielle Madden,
Commission assistant,
515-239-1919

MV-2023-22

Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-411 – Persons with Disabilities Parking Permits

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3121

MV-2023-23

Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-605 – License Issuance

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3121

TD-2023-24

Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-720 – Iowa Airport Registration

-750 – Aircraft Registration

Approved

Stu Anderson, director,
Transportation Development Division,
515-239-1661

D-2023-25

Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-13 – Contested Cases

Approved

Scott Marler, director,
Iowa Department of Transportation,
515-239-1101

TD-2023-26

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) application – Dyersville

Approved

Craig Markley, director,
Systems Planning Bureau,
515-239-1027

TD-2023-27

State Recreational Trails Program Funding Recommendations

Approved
(Link to news release)

Craig Markley, director,
Systems Planning Bureau,
515-239-1027

TD-2023-28

Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program Recommendations

Approved
(Link to news release)

Tamara Nicholson, director,
Modal Transportation Bureau
515-239-1052

TD-2023-29

Fiscal Year 2024 Highway-Railroad Crossing Safety Program

Approved

Kris Klop
Modal Transportation Bureau
515-239-1108

TD-2023-30

2024 Highway-Railroad Crossing Surface Repair Program

Approved

Kris Klop
Modal Transportation Bureau
515-239-1108

 

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development.  More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Dyersville: Up to $1,031,507 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in construction of approximately 1,508 feet of Industrial Parkway SW located on the southwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide access to four lots totaling more than 38 acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2023.

 

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, October 11

