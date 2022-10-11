Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, October 11
Des Moines, Iowa – Oct. 11, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Des Moines.
Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, October 11
|
Order Number
|
Title
|
Action taken
|
Presenter
|
D-2023-21
|
Approve Minutes of the
|
Approved
|
Danielle Madden,
|
MV-2023-22
|
Administrative Rules 761 IAC
-411 – Persons with Disabilities Parking Permits
|
Approved
|
Melissa Gillett, director,
|
MV-2023-23
|
Administrative Rules 761 IAC
-605 – License Issuance
|
Approved
|
Melissa Gillett, director,
|
TD-2023-24
|
Administrative Rules 761 IAC
-720 – Iowa Airport Registration
-750 – Aircraft Registration
|
Approved
|
Stu Anderson, director,
|
D-2023-25
|
Administrative Rules 761 IAC
-13 – Contested Cases
|
Approved
|
Scott Marler, director,
|
TD-2023-26
|
Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) application – Dyersville
|
Approved
|
Craig Markley, director,
|
TD-2023-27
|
State Recreational Trails Program Funding Recommendations
|
Approved
|
Craig Markley, director,
|
TD-2023-28
|
Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program Recommendations
|
Approved
|
Tamara Nicholson, director,
|
TD-2023-29
|
Fiscal Year 2024 Highway-Railroad Crossing Safety Program
|
Approved
|
Kris Klop
|
TD-2023-30
|
2024 Highway-Railroad Crossing Surface Repair Program
|
Approved
|
Kris Klop
The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.
Dyersville: Up to $1,031,507 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in construction of approximately 1,508 feet of Industrial Parkway SW located on the southwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide access to four lots totaling more than 38 acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2023.