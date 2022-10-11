Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, October 11

Des Moines, Iowa – Oct. 11, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Des Moines.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, October 11

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter D-2023-21 Approve Minutes of the

September 13, 2022, Commission Meeting Approved Danielle Madden,

Commission assistant,

515-239-1919 MV-2023-22 Administrative Rules 761 IAC -411 – Persons with Disabilities Parking Permits Approved Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 MV-2023-23 Administrative Rules 761 IAC -605 – License Issuance Approved Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 TD-2023-24 Administrative Rules 761 IAC -720 – Iowa Airport Registration -750 – Aircraft Registration Approved Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 D-2023-25 Administrative Rules 761 IAC -13 – Contested Cases Approved Scott Marler, director,

Iowa Department of Transportation,

515-239-1101 TD-2023-26 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) application – Dyersville Approved Craig Markley, director,

Systems Planning Bureau,

515-239-1027 TD-2023-27 State Recreational Trails Program Funding Recommendations Approved

(Link to news release) Craig Markley, director,

Systems Planning Bureau,

515-239-1027 TD-2023-28 Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program Recommendations Approved

(Link to news release) Tamara Nicholson, director,

Modal Transportation Bureau

515-239-1052 TD-2023-29 Fiscal Year 2024 Highway-Railroad Crossing Safety Program Approved Kris Klop

Modal Transportation Bureau

515-239-1108 TD-2023-30 2024 Highway-Railroad Crossing Surface Repair Program Approved Kris Klop

Modal Transportation Bureau

515-239-1108

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Dyersville: Up to $1,031,507 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in construction of approximately 1,508 feet of Industrial Parkway SW located on the southwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide access to four lots totaling more than 38 acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2023.