Reminder: Capital Link's 21st Annual Closed–End Funds & Global ETFs Forum This Thursday, October 13, 2022 At 3 West Club in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 21st Annual Capital Link Closed-Ends Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the 3 West Club in New York City from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.



The event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange.

This Forum has been submitted for 6 CFP CE Credits.

Registration is complimentary for Financial Advisors, RIAs and Institutional Investors.

FORUM OVERVIEW

With a 21–year track record, Capital Link's Annual Closed–End Funds & Global ETFs Forum is the longest running investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It updates the broader investment community on the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using Closed–End Funds, BDCs, and Exchange Traded Funds.

This conference brings together financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilize this forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.

There are seven INDUSTRY PANELS: CEF Industry Roundtable; Alternatives & Real Assets (REITs, Preferreds & Convertibles); New CEFs Brought to Market & Looking Ahead; The Use of Leverage; BDCs Roundtable – Financing America's Growth; ETF Industry Roundtable; and Analyst Roundtable.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Jan Van Eck, President and Chief Executive Officer - Van Eck Associates Corporation will deliver the Keynote Address on "NAVIGATING THROUGH THE CHALLENGES & CAPTURING OPPORTUNITIES - Investing in an Era of Energy Transition, Inflation, Geopolitics and Cryptocurrencies"

Abrdn (FAX)

Advent Capital Management

BlackRock (BMEZ)

BC Partners

Calamos Investments (CHY)

CLIFFORD CHANCE US LLP

Cohen & Steers (UTF)

DWS

First Eagle Investments

Fitch Ratings

Guggenheim (GOF)

Harbor Capital Advisors

KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS / Stifel

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Neuberger Berman

New Mountain Finance Corporation

New York Stock Exchange

Nuveen (NMCO) (NPFD)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

PIMCO Investments

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Putnam Investments

SLR Investment Corp

Stifel

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Van Eck Associates Corporation (GDX)

Wells Fargo Investment Institute

XAI



ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

Mariana Fariña, CFA, Research Director - CEFs & ETPs/Passive Products -– Wells Fargo Investment Institute

Michael Jabara, Managing Director and Head of ETF and Closed-End Fund Research – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Alexander Reiss, Managing Director, Equity Research, Closed-End Funds - Stifel



FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE

Financial advisors, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors will be in attendance.

In Cooperation with: New York Stock Exchange

Gold Sponsor: Calamos Investments

Silver Sponsor: Cohen & Steers

Bronze Sponsors: Abrdn • Clifford Chance US LLP • DWS • Fitch Ratings • Guggenheim • Nuveen • Stifel | KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS

Supporting Organization: Closed-End Fund Association, Inc. – CEFA

