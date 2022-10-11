WINGS OVER DALLAS AIRSHOW TAKES FLIGHT VETERANS DAY WEEKEND

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commemorative Air Force's Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow returns to the skies this coming Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The interactive event features spectacular flying demonstrations, battle reenactments, veteran appearances, living history encampments, hands-on family and educational activities, aircraft rides, cockpit tours, and more. Tickets for Wings Over Dallas are currently on sale at www.wingsoverdallas.org , with advance purchase discounts available.

More than forty World War II-era aircraft – including bombers, fighters, and support airplanes – are expected to participate in the airshow. Aircraft featured this year include the B-29 Superfortress FIFI, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, C-47 That's All, Brother, P-51 Mustang Tuskegee Airmen, B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, and more will participate in aerial activities and historic reenactments of air battles. Wings Over Dallas will also feature TORA, TORA, TORA, an aerial reenactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor complete with pyrotechnic effects.

In addition to the spectacular aerial displays, attendees also will enjoy activities on the ground including living history encampments that provide the authentic vintage military feeling and allow the crowd to step back in time. Through the event's Veterans Voices, members of the Greatest Generation, including World War II veterans and a Rosie Riveter, will share their personal stories of service and sacrifice.

At the event's Aviation Discovery Zone, students will be able to participate in hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activities and explore various careers in aviation through simulated experiences. Students can earn rewards based on completing workstations, including make-and-take riveting activities, flight simulators, pre-flight aircraft inspection checks, and more.

On Friday, November 11, Wings Over Dallas will host an "Education Day" allowing thousands of area students to experience World War II history up close. This unique opportunity is free for a limited number of teachers and students who register in advance online and will feature living history displays, interactive exhibits, and veterans sharing their stories with students.

"Wings Over Dallas is the perfect way for families to honor our nation's veterans," said Hank Coats, CAF President, and CEO. "This living history experience celebrates the brave men and women who served our nation and their lessons of leadership, character, and selfless service. We're proud that Wings Over Dallas is becoming the pre-eminent World War II-themed airshow in the nation as well as an important part of the continued development of southern Dallas and the entire north Texas region."

Event Details

Dates: November 11-13, 2022

Times: Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Dallas Executive Airport, 5303 Challenger Dr., Dallas, Texas 75387

Tickets are available online. Prices range from $10 - $84

About the Commemorative Air Force

Founded in 1957, the Commemorative Air Force has amassed more than 180 World War II aircraft – the largest collection of flying vintage military warbirds in the world. Through the work of more than 12,000 volunteers across 85 units, the CAF's educational outreach programs reach an estimated 20 million Americans each year, providing unique, compelling hands-on access to history. For more information about the Commemorative Air Force, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.

Attachments

Leah Block Commemorative Air Force 713-366-1481 lblock@cafhq.org