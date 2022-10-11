Submit Release
ReoStar Signs LOI With L. Myers Associates for Acquisition

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reostar Energy Corp. REOS announced today that the company just signed a letter of intent (LOI) for acquisition with L. Myers Associates, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer, distributor and importer of advertising specialty products specializing in custom printed and embroidered apparel.

L. Myers Associates was founded in November 1970 by Mr. Larry Myers. Currently, the company's operation is in a 16,000 square feet building and makes approximately $4M in annual revenue.

The CEO of ReoStar, Michael Lajtay, stated, "We are extremely excited to sign this letter of intent with Mr. Larry Myers and we're looking forward to completing this acquisition."

About ReoStar Energy Corp

ReoStar Energy Corp. is an Emerging Growth Energy Company with a two-fold mission: to aggregate existing oil and gas production from proven reserve fields to maximize revenues and to segregate some of those hydrocarbon revenues to acquire alternative energy sources. ReoStar plans to follow the Carbon Neutral protocols to be a Net Zero Carbon Neutral Energy Company by 2050. 

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ReoStar Energy Corp disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

Contact Information:
Michael Lajtay
CEO
info@reostarenergycorp.com

