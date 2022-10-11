Bowstring Continues Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions and Announcement of New Studio Headquarters

The global content studio is on pace for record-setting growth in 2022

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bowstring, a global creative content studio, has made several growth investments to bolster strategic initiatives for the company, including acquisitions of animation and creative studios and the recent opening of its new headquarters in Conshohocken.

"This tremendous growth is evidence that our solutions-focused approach to content creation and storytelling works," said Enrique Mendoza, co-founder and CEO at Bowstring. "As the demand for content continues to increase, becoming more personalized and channel-specific, we will keep adding key components to ensure we are providing top notch content solutions combined with the expertise to reach a brand's audience and drive results across every platform."

Over the last year, Bowstring completed the acquisition of Koi-Fly Creative, a West Chester, Pa.-based production company, and developed other partnerships across Latin America focused on animation and CGI, among other services. These tactical moves reinforce a global presence with more than 70 creatives, strategists and production experts across the U.S., Latin America and beyond. With these and other initiatives, Bowstring will offer a more comprehensive suite of capabilities, including production services focused on the Hispanic market, in-house teams including commercial photography, finishing and visual effects enhanced by animation and CGI capabilities and additional remote production services. Bowstring will leverage its expanded talent and resources to continue building out strategic content services and packages for brands and agencies, like its proprietary video content planning solution, StoryCycle.

In addition to growing its capabilities and global reach, Bowstring is actively expanding its studio offerings at its Conshohocken headquarters. The dynamic new space will enable creative partners to better collaborate on state-of-the-art equipment and produce content in a variety of spaces, including a full-service studio, finishing suites, technology-enabled conference rooms and more.

"We believe that Bowstring has a competitive advantage as a one-stop shop for video content strategy and production services," said Sean Quinn, president and co-founder of Bowstring. "Our new space combined with our strategy-led content approach fuels that vision even further. We are truly thrilled to see this expansion over the past few years and look forward to more that will come."

To celebrate this growth, Bowstring is opening the doors of its new headquarters to welcome clients, partners and members of the media to meet the team and tour the space at an Open House on Thursday, October 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Additional details can be found here.

###

About Bowstring:

With more than two decades of experience, Bowstring is a global content studio harnessing creative minds that engineer powerful storytelling to solve business problems. Bowstring offers StoryCycle, its proprietary, strategy-led model to content planning and production that maximizes efficiency and holistically aligns storytelling with business objectives. Guided by their understanding that the power of content relies on delivering the right message to the right audience at the right moment, Bowstring works with renowned brands around the world to bring a collaborative, problem-solving approach centered on creating and fostering relationships – between clients, partners and audiences. Learn more at: https://bowstring.tv

Media Contact

Colby Gallagher, Bowstring, 1 8563663239, cgallagher@Briancom.com

SOURCE Bowstring