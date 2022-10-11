Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Welcomes Enhanced Sonoma County Airport Express Service

Travelers now have another transportation option to and from the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. Sonoma County Airport Express will begin shuttle services to passengers flying in and out of the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS). The current pick-up and drop-off locations that customers have used when traveling to San Francisco and Oakland International Airports will now also be used to offer a convenient, comfortable and affordable ride to fly local at STS.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Sonoma County Airport Express will begin shuttle services to passengers flying in and out of the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS). The current pick-up and drop-off locations that customers have used when traveling to San Francisco and Oakland International Airports will now also be used to offer a convenient, comfortable and affordable ride to fly local at STS.

"Sonoma County residents and visitors have periodically requested this service, especially as many of them already knew our buses were operating along the route," said Sonoma County Airport Express General Manager Tony Geraldi.

This alternate transportation option is critical to the Airport as the number of people flying in and out of STS has increased significantly over the last two years.

"After the pandemic, the airline passenger count has gone way up. We're seeing nearly 2,000 passengers a day and having direct transportation to the Airport is fantastic," said Airport Manager Jon Stout. "This new service will save passengers from having to park their cars, deal with traffic or ask someone for a ride."

Airport Express will begin pick-ups for passengers to STS at their southern-most location in San Rafael, with additional stops in Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa.

"Our collaboration with STS is another opportunity for us to provide better service to the community. We'll be offering a convenient travel option, and along with it, removing some vehicles off the road and reducing greenhouse gasses," said Geraldi.

The route is now available for $20 per person, per trip. To learn more about the service, visit airportexpressinc.com.

About Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS)

Located in the heart of Northern California's world-renowned Wine Country, the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport is the only airport that offers scheduled air service into the North Bay region. Daily nonstop flights include: Alaska Airlines to Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Portland and Seattle; American Airlines to Phoenix, Dallas and Los Angeles; Avelo Airlines to Burbank, Las Vegas and Palm Springs (11/11/2022). All airlines offer a wide range of connecting flights to destinations across the continental U.S., Mexico and beyond.

Offering a hassle-free experience with shorter lines and an easier commute for North Bay residents, STS also features convenient ground transportation, easy and affordable parking with 2-hours free and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, Alaska Airlines' Wine Flies Free program, the on-site Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, Apple Spice, Flight Deck Wine Lounge and Costeaux on the Go.

For additional airport information, visit flySTS.com and follow Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS) on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Sonoma County Airport Express

Founded in 1980, Sonoma County Airport Express has been the premier transfer service for business and leisure travel in Sonoma County. Their service allows more convenience and flexibility for residents and visitors. Sonoma County Airport Express employees take pride in bridging the gap between one of the most beautiful areas of California and San Francisco, Oakland and Sonoma County Airports.

Sonoma County Airport Express offers scheduled transportation 365 days a year. No matter what time your travel needs might be, their flexible schedule caters to virtually any flight. There are pick-up and drop-off locations in San Rafael, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa. Learn more at airportexpressinc.com.

