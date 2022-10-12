Steven Engineering Introduces Banner Engineering Line to Southern California Customers

Territory expansion builds upon Steven Engineering’s status as Banner Engineering’s largest distributor in the West.

Steven Engineering's delivered outstanding service for over 40 years as our authorized dealer in Northern California. They'll deliver the same exceptional customer experience to Southern California.” — Oscar Godoi, Banner Engineering Director of Channel and Sales Operations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Engineering, a leading distributor of industrial controls and components, is now an officially authorized distributor of Banner Engineering products in Southern California. This territory expansion builds upon Steven Engineering’s status as Banner Engineering’s largest distributor in the West.

“Banner Engineering is excited to work with Steven Engineering to distribute our products in Southern California,” said Banner Engineering Director of Channel and Sales Operations Oscar Godoi. “Steven Engineering has delivered outstanding service and support for over forty years as our authorized dealer in Northern California, and we believe they will deliver that same exceptional customer experience to the Southern California region.”

Banner Engineering manufactures industrial automation products that include sensors, LED lights and indicators, machine-safety components, and industrial wireless devices. It has more than 10,000 active products, including its Snap Signal portfolio of smart-factory hardware and software.

“At a foundational level, just about all of our customers can benefit from Banner Engineering’s machine safety and lighting solutions,” said Steven Engineering Southern California Field Sales Manager Karen Mitts. “Many of our Southern California customers have complex needs, and Banner’s products not only create new options to fulfill those needs but create new opportunities for increased efficiency and growth.”

About Steven Engineering

Steven Engineering is a leading distributor of industrial controls and components. Founded in 1975, Steven Engineering offers best-in-class parts for industries such as semiconductor capital equipment; biomedical; alternative energy; automotive; agriculture; packaging; and food and beverage. Steven Engineering is corporately headquartered in South San Francisco, with branches in Corona, California and Portland.