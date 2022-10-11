Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,544 in the last 365 days.

RTOERO urges Ontarians to speak with one voice this municipal election on issues of dignity, survival

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTOERO is sounding the alarm on issues of dignity and survival during Ontario municipal election campaign. This month, it launched a digital campaign urging Ontarians to speak with one voice on three critical issues: environmental stewardship, geriatric health care and seniors strategy.

The campaign invites Ontarians to send a letter to their candidates asking for their positions on the issues. The campaign website is vibrantvoices.ca/municipal. A social media campaign will run featuring the campaign video called One Voice.

 

Quotations
“If dignity and survival aren’t at the core of all decision-making now, with the breadth of our knowledge and resources, then it calls into question our character and ethics as humans,” says Martha Foster, RTOERO chair of the board. “By speaking with one voice on critical issues, our hope is we can drive home for candidates that we expect compassionate leadership and real action.”

“The response to the pandemic shows that we can work together to drive massive change,” says Jim Grieve, CEO of RTOERO. “That’s what we need now to secure a sustainable, flourishing future for every Ontarian.”

Resources for media

White papers

RTOERO has written white papers on its three focus issues for the election.

Seniors strategy

Geriatric healthcare

Environmental stewardship

 

About RTOERO

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 82,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, we are the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. We welcome members who work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education. We believe in a better future, together!

-30-

Attachments 


Sylvia Link
RTOERO
4162091249
slink@rtoero.ca

You just read:

RTOERO urges Ontarians to speak with one voice this municipal election on issues of dignity, survival

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.