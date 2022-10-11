Reminder: Capital Link’s 21st Annual Closed–End Funds & Global ETFs Forum This Thursday, October 13, 2022 At 3 West Club in New York City
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 21st Annual Capital Link Closed-Ends Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the 3 West Club in New York City from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.
The event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange.
This Forum has been submitted for 6 CFP CE Credits.
FORUM OVERVIEW
With a 21–year track record, Capital Link’s Annual Closed–End Funds & Global ETFs Forum is the longest running investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It updates the broader investment community on the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using Closed–End Funds, BDCs, and Exchange Traded Funds.
This conference brings together financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilize this forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.
There are seven INDUSTRY PANELS: CEF Industry Roundtable; Alternatives & Real Assets (REITs, Preferreds & Convertibles); New CEFs Brought to Market & Looking Ahead; The Use of Leverage; BDCs Roundtable – Financing America’s Growth; ETF Industry Roundtable; and Analyst Roundtable.
KEYNOTE SPEAKER
Jan Van Eck, President and Chief Executive Officer - Van Eck Associates Corporation will deliver the Keynote Address on “NAVIGATING THROUGH THE CHALLENGES & CAPTURING OPPORTUNITIES - Investing in an Era of Energy Transition, Inflation, Geopolitics and Cryptocurrencies”
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:
- Abrdn (FAX)
- Advent Capital Management
- BlackRock (BMEZ)
- BC Partners
- Calamos Investments (CHY)
- CLIFFORD CHANCE US LLP
- Cohen & Steers (UTF)
- DWS
- First Eagle Investments
- Fitch Ratings
- Guggenheim (GOF)
- Harbor Capital Advisors
- KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS / Stifel
- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
- Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
- Neuberger Berman
- New Mountain Finance Corporation
- New York Stock Exchange
- Nuveen (NMCO) (NPFD)
- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)
- PIMCO Investments
- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
- Putnam Investments
- SLR Investment Corp
- Stifel
- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
- Van Eck Associates Corporation (GDX)
- Wells Fargo Investment Institute
- XAI
ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
- Mariana Fariña, CFA, Research Director - CEFs & ETPs/Passive Products -– Wells Fargo Investment Institute
- Michael Jabara, Managing Director and Head of ETF and Closed-End Fund Research – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
- Alexander Reiss, Managing Director, Equity Research, Closed-End Funds - Stifel
FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE
Financial advisors, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors will be in attendance.
FORUM SPONSORS & PARTERS
In Cooperation with: New York Stock Exchange
Gold Sponsor: Calamos Investments
Silver Sponsor: Cohen & Steers
Bronze Sponsors: Abrdn • Clifford Chance US LLP • DWS • Fitch Ratings • Guggenheim • Nuveen • Stifel | KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS
Supporting Organization: Closed-End Fund Association, Inc. – CEFA
