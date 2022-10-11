Hydroxychloroquine Market Registering 12.44% of High CAGR by Forecast 2029
Hydroxychloroquine Market is segmented on the basis of strength, grade, drug class, dosage forms, route of administration, end-users and distribution channelPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finest Hydroxychloroquine Market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hydroxychloroquine market was valued at USD 1,130.26 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,887.66 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.44 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Hydroxychloroquine is referred to a safe chloroquine derivative. Although the medicine is ineffective against chloroquine-resistant malaria, hydroxychloroquine is an immunosuppressive and anti-parasite therapy used to treat or prevent malaria. When other treatments fail or cannot be used, hydroxychloroquine is prescribed for autoimmune disorders, includes rheumatoid arthritis, systemic and discoid lupus erythematosus, and others. Several viruses can be treated with broad-spectrum hydroxychloroquine medicines. In early clinical trials, hydroxychloroquine showed an intriguing profile for inhibiting coronavirus, according to China's Ministry of Science and Technology.
The market analysis and estimations performed in the persuasive Hydroxychloroquine market report assists to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers, and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values. The report supports in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Hydroxychloroquine market analysis report is a wonderful guide for actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better business strategies.
Hydroxychloroquine Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in the prevalence of malaria in low-income countries
The rise in prevalence of malaria in low-income countries is anticipated to flourish the market's growth rate. Malaria is a life-threatening infectious disease spread by female Anopheles mosquitoes and caused by the Plasmodium parasite. The malaria epidemic is spreading, and climate change is making it easier for mosquito vectors to thrive. According to the WHO, there were around 229 million malaria infections and 409,000 fatalities worldwide in 2019. Malaria has primarily plagued tropical areas such as Africa, Asia, Central America, and South America. In addition, malaria is most common in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Western Pacific.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of hydroxychloroquine market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Furthermore, rising number of childhood arthritis cases and other autoimmune diseases and growing application of hydroxychloroquine in various therapeutic conditions will expand the hydroxychloroquine market. Additionally, the implementation of favourable government policies to promote global health and medical science advancement are estimated to enhance the market’s growth rate.
Opportunities
Rising penetration of generic drugs
The market is expected to benefit significantly from increased demand for new hydroxychloroquine and rising generic medication penetration. For instance, Novartis International AG began shipping 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine tablets to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in March 2020 for controlled clinical studies to assess the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in people who have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID 19). Furthermore, growing product approval is expected to have a significant market penetration because of increased government support.
Increase in the number of research and development activities
The hydroxychloroquine market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the hydroxychloroquine market growth.
Moreover, increase in the number of emerging markets and new product launches will further provide beneficial opportunities for the hydroxychloroquine market growth during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges
Side effects associated with hydroxychloroquine
According to the European Drugs Agency's study, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to induce heart rhythm issues, and they could be exacerbated if treatment is coupled with other medicines that have comparable effects on the heart, such as the antibiotic azithromycin. Recent investigations have linked chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to significant, and in some cases deadly, heart rhythm abnormalities, particularly when taken in high doses or in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin. This will impede the market’s growth rate.
Segmentation : Global Hydroxychloroquine Market
The hydroxychloroquine market is segmented on the basis of strength, grade, drug class, dosage forms, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Strength
200 mg
400 mg
800 mg
Grade
USP Standards Grade
EP Standards Grade
Pharmaceutical Standards Grade
Others
Drug Class
Anti-malarial
Anti-rheumatic Hydroxychloroquine Drug
Lupus Suppressant Hydroxychloroquine Drug
Hydroxychloroquine Drug
Anti-COVID 19 Hydroxychloroquine Drug
Dosage Forms
Tablets
Others
Route of Administration
Oral
Others
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Major Market Competitors/Players
Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited (India)
AdvaCare Pharma (U.S.)
Ipca Laboratories Ltd. (India)
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. (India)
GeoVax (U.S.)
Sumaya Biotech (Germany)
VLP Therapeutics (U.S.)
OSIVAX (France)
AJANTA PHARMA (India)
Strides Pharma Science Limited (India)
Mylan N.V. (U.S.)
Zydus Cadila (India)
Cipla Inc. (U.S.)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)
Sanofi (France)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Hydroxychloroquine Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Hydroxychloroquine Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Hydroxychloroquine Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
