Iowa’s Stocker elected chair of National Association of State Boating Law Administrators

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) elected Susan Stocker, Boating Law Administrator for Iowa, as chair of the organization for the 2022-2023 year during its 63rd Annual Conference, in Manchester, N.H., in September.

Stocker is Iowa’s representative to NASBLA and is responsible for being the voice of the state on boating safety matters.

“I am honored to represent the 50 states and six territory members for the upcoming year and look forward to helping to advance cause of recreational boating safety,” Stocker said.

Stocker has served as Iowa's Boating Law Administrator since 2009. She graduated from the NASBLA Leadership Academy in 2011, and was elected to the NASBLA Executive Board in 2018. The board is responsible for moving recreational boating safety forward through education, enforcement, training and policy development on a national level – to the benefit of all states and territories.

She succeeds Lieutenant Kenton Turner, Indiana's Boating Law Administrator, as chair. Stocker is the second Iowan elected as the NASBLA chair. Randy Edwards held the position in 2004-2005.

NASBLA is a national nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization that works to develop public policy for recreational boating safety. NASBLA represents the recreational boating authorities of all 50 states and the U.S. territories.