Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,560 in the last 365 days.

Iowa’s Stocker elected chair of National Association of State Boating Law Administrators

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) elected Susan Stocker, Boating Law Administrator for Iowa, as chair of the organization for the 2022-2023 year during its 63rd Annual Conference, in Manchester, N.H., in September.

Stocker is Iowa’s representative to NASBLA and is responsible for being the voice of the state on boating safety matters.

“I am honored to represent the 50 states and six territory members for the upcoming year and look forward to helping to advance cause of recreational boating safety,” Stocker said.

Stocker has served as Iowa's Boating Law Administrator since 2009. She graduated from the NASBLA Leadership Academy in 2011, and was elected to the NASBLA Executive Board in 2018. The board is responsible for moving recreational boating safety forward through education, enforcement, training and policy development on a national level – to the benefit of all states and territories.

She succeeds Lieutenant Kenton Turner, Indiana's Boating Law Administrator, as chair. Stocker is the second Iowan elected as the NASBLA chair. Randy Edwards held the position in 2004-2005.

NASBLA is a national nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization that works to develop public policy for recreational boating safety. NASBLA represents the recreational boating authorities of all 50 states and the U.S. territories.

You just read:

Iowa’s Stocker elected chair of National Association of State Boating Law Administrators

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.