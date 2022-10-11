Learn to Hunt program opens registration for women’s upland bird hunting workshop and mentored hunt

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a comprehensive program to teach skills needed to hunt upland game. This program is geared towards women 18 years of age and older who have had little to no upland bird hunting experience. The workshop is also an excellent opportunity for women looking to return to the field and build a network of female upland hunters.

The program includes a classroom portion and a field portion. The classroom portion is scheduled for Nov. 18, from 6-8 p.m., at the Olofson Shooting Range, in Polk City. Participants will learn about the proper equipment, places to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook pheasants. The event also includes mentored hunts on Nov. 19 and Dec. 10, at Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge, near Prairie City.

“For women interested in the challenge of upland hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

The cost for the program is $45. Participants will receive a hat, vest and a Pheasants Forever membership provided by the Northern Polk Pheasants Forever Chapter. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.

For more information and to begin the registration process, go to http://events.constantcontact. com/register/event?llr= dep4qyuab&oeidk= a07ej9evnm1668f8d0b

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Pheasants Forever. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.