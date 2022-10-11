Submit Release
Iowa DNR hiring seasonal water patrol officers

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking applicants to fill the position of seasonal water patrol officer at several lakes and rivers across the state.

These temporary positions are responsible for checking for compliance with Iowa’s navigation and fishing regulations, and helping to ensure a safe recreational environment for the public. Water patrol officers also provide assistance and safety education through personal contacts and occasionally participate in educational programs.

“Our seasonal water patrol officers earn real world, hands-on experience that employers’ value and these temporary positions are a good step towards beginning a career with the Iowa DNR,” said Susan Stocker, boating law administrator/education coordinator for the Iowa DNR. 

Seasonal water patrol officers will also complete required administrative duties, such as activity reports, case information narratives, timesheets, citations, and vehicle/vessel usage records as required, and maintain their issued patrol vehicles and/or vessels, safety equipment, gear, and storage facilities.

All applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Must be a United States citizen or be legally authorized to work in the United States
  • Minimum Age: 18
  • Valid Motor Vehicle Operator’s License.
  • Submission to and clearance of a thorough background check.
  • Ability to work alone, with the public, in a law enforcement capacity, in all conditions, on weekends, and including holidays, nights, and evenings.

For 2023, seasonal water patrol officers will be paid $14.28 per hour and work a 40-hour work week schedule consisting of Thursday through Monday with days off during the week. The hours are non-traditional and vary based on the activity of the specific lake, river or reservoir. Shifts include day, night and the three summer holidays - Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day. 

For more information, or to apply for the seasonal water patrol officer position, go to Seasonal Water Patrol Officer Jobs. Applicants may attach a resume/cover letter to the online application. Applications are due by Dec. 15, 2022. This is a temporary non-merit position with the Iowa Department Natural Resources. The State of Iowa is an EEO/AA Employer.

