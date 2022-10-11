DentaQuest’s Roxanne Martinez Recognized By Nation’s Largest Professional Hispanic Membership Association

ALPFA’s Hall of Fame recognizes success and influence of women named multiple times as a Most Powerful Latina

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentaQuest announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Roxanne Martinez is an inductee to the Association of Latino Professionals For America’s (ALPFA) second annual Most Powerful Latinas (MPL) Hall of Fame. Roxanne has been recognized with five other inductees as Madrinas for being the Godmothers who paved the way for generations of future Latina leaders.

ALPFA’s annual MPL list highlights 50 of the most powerful and influential senior-level Latina professionals in several categories. Named to the list on three separate prior occasions, Roxanne joins this year’s Hall of Fame as a Corporate Culture Developer for consistently demonstrating influential leadership, providing strength and structure to corporate culture and values, and shaping the face of American business leadership.

“Latina women are innovators and have such an incredible impact across business, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement,” Roxanne said. “I am honored and humbled to be recognized by ALPFA and to be inducted into the ALPFA Hall of Fame alongside so many exceptional women whose contributions have made undeniable advancements in their communities.”

Roxanne has been a driving force behind DentaQuest’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. She led DentaQuest through creating its first DEI strategy plan in 2020, establishing key performance indicators and action plans to build a more inclusive workplace culture. In just one year, these efforts delivered measurable results, putting DentaQuest ahead of its goals. Under her leadership, DentaQuest scored a 95/100 on the company’s first submission to the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index (CEI). Employee satisfaction also increased – a critical operational goal for any business. And the company’s Glassdoor Diversity and Inclusion rating (on a scale of 0-5) increased from an average of 3.53 in January 2021 to 4.18 in June 2021. Before joining DentaQuest in 2019, Roxanne served as a Senior Vice President, Chief Talent Officer for Liberty Mutual Insurance. She held multiple human resources leadership positions in each of Liberty Mutual’s core business lines, as well as responsibilities for the company’s talent acquisition function.

Roxanne was honored at the MPL Luncheon and MPL Summit on Sunday, September 25th. Learn more about the 2022 Most Powerful Latinas at alpfa.org.

