Rocks Village Bridge Reopening to Full Operation on Tuesday, October 11th 

Haverhill/West Newbury — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing the Rocks Village Bridge, over the Merrimack River between Haverhill and West Newbury, will resume full operations for vehicular and marine traffic at approximately 12 noon on Tuesday, October 11. MassDOT crews and contractors completed a series of emergency repairs to restore the structural capacity of the bridge after it was significantly damaged due to an over height truck strike on March 17, 2022. The maximum vertical clearance for vehicles traveling over the bridge is 12’-6”.

In conjunction with the repairs to the bridge, MassDOT has developed a local and regional warning signage plan highlighting the 12’-6” vertical clearance restriction on the bridge. The signage plan is in the fabrication stage with the majority of the signs expected to be installed during the month of October. In the interim, a series of portable changeable message signs will be used to advise drivers of the restriction.

MassDOT appreciates the collaboration of state and local officials in Haverhill, West Newbury and Merrimac, and the patience and understanding of those who reside near and/or use the Rocks Village Bridge, during the development and implementation of the emergency repairs.

