Women Take a Sigh of Relief after Reading the New Book by Jose Aguiar
EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent release of Jose Aguiar’s work has caused a major uproar among the women fan base as they get their hands on his latest book, ‘Why Me? When God is Not Your Only Choice.’
The new book, ‘Why Me? When God is Not Your Only Choice,’ by Jose Aguiar, has been hailed as the legacy of those women who have an opinion, women who want to come forward, and women who know of their rights and demand them.
The protagonist in this book is shown as a happy-go-lucky going girl named Diana, who is satisfied with her life and her choices. As a psychologist at the abortion clinic, she holds opinions and doesn’t hesitate before advocating her thoughts on abortions. She makes her clinic a non-judgmental space where anyone of any race, ethnicity, gender, and color can have an abortion without any questions asked.
However, life is not a bed of roses, and no matter how much you advocate for the voiceless, the real crux of the situation can only be felt when one steps into the sufferer's shoes. Diana’s life is no different. She faces a huge dilemma as she advocates and speaks for people with prisoners' tongues.
“There are so few books about topics like these which are – ironically – a huge issue in society. I loved Jose Aguiar’s work. It was a treat to read. I really hope we get to see more books like these in the future.” Out of many reviews, one of the reviews read about the book.
There is no doubt that this book has become women’s favorite in a matter of days. Many are reading it, many have added it to the cart, and many are providing positive feedback and reviews. What was shocking to many people was how a good amount of men came forward and supported the book during harsh times like these. While women are being ripped off their rights to abortion, Jose Aguiar made it clear that Diana is a warrior with opinions.
Jose Aguiar has been married to his childhood sweetheart for over forty years. Father of three girls and grandfather to six, Aguiar now makes his home in Denver, a suburb just outside Charlotte, NC.
About Jose Aguiar:
Jose Aguiar has spent over forty years in the publishing business. Rising from the printing pre-press industry, he is now the co-owner of his own company. Jose Aguiar has not only produced, but has also directed and acted, resulting in him being an award-winning filmmaker. He is currently working on his next big project, ‘Why Me, When God Is Not Your Only Choice.’
Aguiar developed a passion for filmmaking in the early 1990s when Mom and Pop video stores started appearing everywhere. With his best friend Anthony Izquerdo, Jose Aguiar opened a video store in Brooklyn, New York, called 86 street video.
Jose Aguiar
