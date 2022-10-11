Submit Release
Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Draws Thousands to Spread Awareness About NJ’s Opioid and Addiction Crisis

Millburn, NJ, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MILLBURN —From Atlantic County to Somerset County and Essex County to Hunterdon County – residents, government leaders, addiction professionals, business owners and law enforcement came together to raise awareness about the opioid and addiction crisis ravaging our state as part of the 7th Annual Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day (KOOAD).

Coordinated by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), KOOAD is designated by Governor Murphy as a permanent day of prevention education and awareness on the opioid and addiction crisis. Held annually on October 6, this year’s KOOAD drew thousands of advocates from across the state to share information and resources.

 “The goal of KOOAD is for the public to understand the connection between prescription opioids and heroin and fentanyl overdose deaths in our state; and, learn about the resources and help that is available,” said Angelo Valente, executive director of PDFNJ.    

Valente explained that participants included high school students who worked with officials in Somerset County to have a proclamation issued about the day, local businesses who shared resources and information with their customers and local police who raised awareness in their communities.

He noted that messages and learning opportunities with the messages of KOOAD will continue to be available throughout October’s National Medicine Abuse Month, and the year at knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

“KOOAD shines a light on the opioid and addiction crisis and shows we can all play a role in sharing this lifesaving information,” concluded Valente.

To learn more about  Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day or to find out how to be part of the advocacy, visit www.knockoutday.drugfreenj.org

 

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication.  To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 217 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

 

 

 

