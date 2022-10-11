Submit Release
Lambent Co-Founder Julie Roberts to Participate in Women in Facilities Management Panel Discussion

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie Roberts, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Lambent (formerly Armored Things), will be a featured panelist at the Women in Facilities Management webinar taking place today. Roberts will share her perspective on the role of women in facilities management and her experiences co-founding and growing Lambent from an idea into a leading player in smart space planning for corporate and college campuses.

Women in Facilities Management is part of NFMT, a national organization focused on facilities management education, events and technologies. Today’s webinar brings together a panel of women with widely-varied career paths to talk about their experience coming up in the industry, their strategies for success, and the ways they bring their whole selves to bear on the profession. The highly collaborative session will address fears and frustrations, as well as share wins and champion the increased presence and leadership of women in facilities management.

Panelists include:

  • Julie Roberts
    Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Lambent (formerly Armored Things)
  • Jessica Bickel
    Faculties’ Coordinator at Reece Group USA
  • Christine Burkett, ProFM
    Senior Facility Manager at Sam’s Facilities Support
  • Machion Jackson
    Assistant Superintendent of Operations at Detroit Public Schools Community District
  • Sarah Bergstrom, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP
    Architectural Assessor at FOS

For more details on the event, visit the registration site here.

About Lambent (formerly Armored Things)
Lambent is a Boston-based software company for smart space planning. Its SaaS platform leverages AI to deliver occupancy analytics for space optimization at corporate campuses and colleges. The Lambent Spaces platform leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/.


Media Contact:
Tim Walsh
for Lambent/Armored Things
timw@walshgroupmarketing.com
617.512.1641

Primary Logo

