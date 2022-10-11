Sage Becomes Official Partner of Major League Baseball in Tech Brand’s First North American Sports Partnership

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the global leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses is teaming up with Major League Baseball (MLB) in a multi-year sponsorship deal – the global tech company’s first North American sports partnership. As part of the agreement:



Sage will sponsor pitching decisions and manager interviews, providing fans insights into their decisions during games.

Sage will support MLB’s Diverse Business Partners (DBP) Program, supporting minority-owned businesses across America.

Sage Members and Partners across the US will also have access to MLB tickets and experiences.



Sage and Major League Baseball today formally launched the new three-year partnership at the tech company’s Transform conference in Orlando, Florida. The event brings together more than 3000 customers, partners, and industry experts.

Sage will integrate with MLB broadcasts by sponsoring in-game ‘Pitching Decisions’ features on select televised and streamed games. This new sponsored broadcast feature will bring fresh insights and in-depth analysis around pitching to fans of all 30 Clubs during the regular season, Postseason and All-Star Week.

The Sage brand will appear across various media platforms covering games league-wide, including on Apple TV+, MLB Network and MLB.com, beginning with the 2023 regular season and including the introduction of “Pitcher Power Rankings Presented by Sage.”

The ‘Pitcher Power Rankings Presented by Sage’ will appear across MLB digital, social, and linear channels, enabling fans to track pitcher performance across the season with rankings that feature real-time leaderboard updates.

Sage will also support MLB’s Diverse Business Partners (DBP) Program, helping to find new opportunities and support business growth for minority-owned businesses across America. Major League Baseball continues to be an industry leader of economic inclusivity within professional sports through the DBP program. The program has cultivated new and existing partnerships with underrepresented businesses, including Black-owned, Latino/a-owned, Asian-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, LGBTQ-owned and other underrepresented small businesses, to serve and supply MLB entities and MLB Clubs. Since the formation of this program in 1998, MLB and its Clubs have spent nearly $2 billion with minority-owned businesses.

Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer, said: “On behalf of Major League Baseball, I’m proud to welcome Sage to the Baseball Family. Sage is an industry-leader that shares our passions for data, innovation, and technology. These are key pillars for both our organizations, and we look forward to helping Sage grow its brand awareness in North America through a most creative integrated marketing campaign on our leading network of media platforms.”

Cath Keers, Chief Marketing Officer at Sage, said, “Everyday at Sage, we’re working hard to surface insights for our customers through brilliant products and services, delivered with a human touch. Just like business, MLB is all about tight competitive margins and we are excited to partner on pitching decisions and manager interview content that bring insights to fans, and to create unforgettable experiences for Sage customers and partners.”

Aziz Benmalek, President North America at Sage, added, “At the heart of our company we are about knocking down barriers for small to medium-sized businesses. In the United States, we are already passionate supporters of several programs providing support and guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs from minority backgrounds. We are proud to partner with an organization that is just as passionate about driving change through insights.”

The landmark league sponsorship is a first for Sage North America, following the recent European sports partnership announcement between Sage and The Hundred cricket competition in England.

About Sage:

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us.

About Major League Baseball:

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavours. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.