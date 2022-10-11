LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE ITALIAN TV FORUM & FESTIVAL RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES THIS FALL

LOS ANGELES (October 11, 2022) - The Italian TV Forum & Festival (ITTV), the world’s premiere event dedicated to the Italian audiovisual market and the connections between its international counterparts, announced today the festival will once again be returning to Los Angeles November 6 through November 9, 2022. Taking place at NeueHouse in West Hollywood and Terra Eataly in Century City, ITTV Forum & Festival LA, in partnership with Marco Testa Los Angeles, will feature panel discussions with Italian and American industry members, exclusive advance screenings, networking, premieres, parties, and awards.

ITTV’s thoughtfully curated program is set to feature the U.S. premieres of some of the best audiovisual content Italy has to offer, as well as panels focused on developments in the entertainment industry, publishing, distribution tourism, music, acting, directing, and animation. New to this year’s event is a series of discussions dedicated to Tech in Entertainment (TIE), which will explore how new technologies are applied to the industry, with an emphasis on the growing reality of metaverse and blockchain-based distribution. The festival will conclude with a red carpet reception and awards ceremony at Terra, the Eataly group’s premiere rooftop restaurant, on November 9.



“This year, we have decided to step up even more. In addition to creating the Tech in Entertainment series to our programming, we are adding a day of screenings for RAI Fiction pilots that are ready for international distribution,” says Valentina Martelli, Founder, and CEO of ITTV and TIE. The international audiovisual market is growing exponentially, and we were the first, four years ago, to understand the potentialities and created the ITTV Forum & Festival to foster a new era of business opportunities. Our ambition is to become the place where European and US audiovisual members meet, here in LA.”



Organized by Good Girls Planet CEO Valentina Martelli and partner Cristina Scognamillo, the ITTV Forum & Festival is the premiere event dedicated to promoting the Italian television industry, its content, and creative professionals. The event, designed specifically to build long-lasting relationships with their American counterparts, has become, in just a few short years, one of the most important U.S. venues for the Italian audiovisual industry. Featuring ambitious projects such as the Showrunner Lab. This exclusive masterclass is the only one of its kind designed to focus on the essential role of the TV showrunner, with the goal of inspiring and teaching a new generation of artists how to oversee and successfully lead a serial tv show.

The ITTV Forum & Festival is fresh off the heels of another successful activation of its sister festival that takes place during the Venice International Film Festival, during which Maria Pia Ammirati, director of Rai Fiction, has received the ITTV Award.

For more information, please go to ittvfestival.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

About ITTV

ITTV and TIE are created and produced byGood Girls Planet and supported by SHENU and MTLA in collaboration with the Italian Consulate General of Los Angeles, ICE - Italian Trade Agency, and the Italian Cultural Institute Los Angeles (IICLA). ITTV works in association with Toscana Film Commission and Veneto Film Commission with the contribution of Eataly, Ecoflix, Little Studio Films, TATATU, and the Patronage of APA – Associazione Produttori Audiovisivo, Nuovo IMAIE– I diritti degli Artisti, SIAE - Società Italiana degli Autori ed Editori, IACCW Italy-Chamber of Commerce West Los Angeles.

ITTV partners include Fremantle, Rai Fiction, Rai Ragazzi, Sky, D-Hub Studios, IbiscusMedia, Premio Kinéo, FeST-Il Festival delle Serie Tv, Extra!, Los Angeles Times, Ciak, Cinecittanews.it, FRED Film Radio, Mymovies.it, Kikapress.com. ITTV is proud to work with featured sponsor Persol, as well as Argiano Dimore e Brunello, Bindi, Di Stefano Premium Italian Cheese, Ferrarini, Intimissimi, Select.



About Good Girls Planet

Founded by Valentina Martelli and Cristina Scognamillo with the intention of promoting and rewarding the world of Italian audiovisual productions abroad, creating a link between Italy and the rest of the world in the AV sector.

