AI Edge Computing Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration into the edge environment is projected to drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "AI Edge Computing Market Emerging Technological Growth, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2030 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 329 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15254

Ability of the AI edge to overcome cloud computing challenges, rise in demand for real-time operations, proliferation of edge AI-enabled devices, and lucrative benefits offered by AI edge computing drive the growth of the global AI edge computing market. However, high investment and shortage of skilled IT professionals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advent of the 5G network connectivity and emerging applications of AI edge computing present new opportunities in the coming years.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-edge-computing-market-A14885

Based on application, the IIoT segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global AI edge computing market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to more data production by IIoT applications. However, the content delivery segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.2% from 2021 to 2030.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global AI edge computing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in applications of AI edge computing hardware or physical components such as processors, servers, switches, and routers. Moreover, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.7% from 2021 to 2030.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15254

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global AI edge computing industry. This is attributed to several factors such as rise in need for faster processing devices coupled with the huge government funding on innovative technologies, increased number of IoT devices, and a strong technical base. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the proliferation of connected systems fueled by ongoing trend of smart offices and homes in the region along with the government-driven infrastructural projects.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15254

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the the global AI edge computing market positively.

• The implementation of global lockdown has constrained organizations to move toward digitalization for the arrangement of work from home offices to their employee, which in turn, boosted the demand for AI edge computing.

• In addition, edge computing is ending up to be a life-saving technology for the medical care industry, due to different IoT medical applications.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Edge Computing Markets

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.