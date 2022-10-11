Acting Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Bray’s Trip to Germany

Acting Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Leah Bray will travel to Berlin and Stuttgart, Germany, from October 12 to 14. In Berlin, acting Coordinator Bray will represent the United States at the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (G7 RRM) State Secretary Conference. She will consult with the heads of other G7 delegations on trends in foreign-sponsored propaganda and disinformation and how to improve collective resiliency against these threats. Prior to the G7 RRM meeting, acting Coordinator Bray will meet with U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) leadership in Stuttgart to synchronize U.S. efforts on regional issues of concern.