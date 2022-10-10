Attorney General Josh Stein Urges More Than 6,000 North Carolina Servicemembers to Apply for Consumer Relief from Harris Jewelry

For Immediate Release:

Monday, October 10, 2022

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today urged current and former North Carolina servicemembers who may have been defrauded or deceived by Harris Jewelry to apply for a refund and take other steps to protect their finances. In July, Attorney General Stein, along with other attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission, won a $34.2 million multistate settlement with Harris, a national jewelry retailer that operated retail stores near and on military bases around the country – including in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg and in Jacksonville near Camp Lejeune.

“I urge our servicemembers to take action now to win back money that was unlawfully taken from them and clear any negative reports from their credit records,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Businesses cannot trick customers into purchasing sham plans that push them into debt, and I’m pleased that we won back this financial relief for our hardworking members of the military.”

Here’s what people should do if they were or may have been victim to Harris Jewelry’s fraudulent schemes:

Apply for a refund now at www.harrisjewelry.com. If you were sold a lifetime jewelry and watch protection plan, knowingly or unknowingly, you may be able to get a full refund.

If you owe Harris or CACUSA any debt, stop paying. Your account balance is now $0 and you don't have to make any more payments.

Your account balance is now $0 and you don’t have to make any more payments. Check your credit report. If you still have a negative consumer report or judgment because of Harris or CACUSA, email our office at harrissettlement@ncdoj.gov. All negative consumer reports should have been eliminated.

