PennDOT State Route 1010 Seal Coat Project in Luzerne County Continues Today

Dunmore, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be completing the final stage in a seal coat project on State Route SR 1010 in Luzerne County beginning today, October 11, 2022 and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The final stage in this project, a fog seal application, will take place in Swoyersville Borough, West Wyoming Borough, and Exeter Borough. Work will take place between 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

The purpose of this project is to maintain the integrity of the road surface. Seal coating, or more commonly referred to as "oil and chip", is essential in preserving the life of a road surface because it seals the road surface to keep water out and restores friction of the surface to enhance traction. This maintenance operation is used to extend the life of roads for several years. The "oil and chip" process is a highly cost-effective treatment to preserve the surface of our roadways.

The operation begins with the roadway being swept clean of all debris. Then, oil is sprayed on the roadway with a layer of fine stone immediately applied on top of the oil. It is then rolled in place with all loose aggregate swept from the roadway once cured.

A fog seal is a thin application of an asphalt emulsion sprayed onto the roadway surface. This will provide an extra layer of protection over the existing roadway surface.

Line painting will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

All work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 14th, excluding any weather, mechanical, and/or operational delays.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

