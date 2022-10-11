PennDOT Job Fair Planned for Fayette, Westmoreland, Somerset, and Cambria Counties

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a job fair will be held for those seeking employment with the Department in Fayette, Westmoreland, Somerset, and Cambria Counties.

A job fair will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the PA Turnpike stockpile at Donegal, 1-76 MP 88, 183 Claypike Road, Acme, PA 15610. For more information, please call 724-832-5387 or 814-317-3131.



Current vacancies include both permanent and winter seasonal CDL Operators and Diesel Mechanics and seasonal Radio Dispatchers.



Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth for the above positions. CDL operators must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. Diesel Mechanics must have a valid CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.



On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants must bring their current CDL license.



Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system. Recruiters will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.



PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.



For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District9. Follow PennDOT District 9 on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Fayette and Westmoreland Counties: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340; Joel Morris, 724-439-7238

Somerset and Cambria Counties: Tara Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101; Monica Jones, 814-696-7105





