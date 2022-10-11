With 5% CAGR, Activated Carbon Filter Market Worth USD 500 Million by 2033; Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector Expansion and Increase in the Food and Beverage Industry to Elevate Growth - Research Nester

Key Companies Covered in the Global Activated Carbon Filter Market Research Report by Research Nester are TIGG LLC., PURAGEN ACTIVATED CARBONS, Kuraray Co., Ltd., General Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation, WesTech Engineering, LLC., Lenntech B.V., Donau Carbon GmbH, SERECO S.r.l., Carbtrol Corporation, and other key market players.

Global Activated Carbon Filter Market Size:

The global market for activated carbon filter is anticipated to generate USD 500 million in revenue by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. Additionally, the market earned USD 300 million in sales in 2022. The rising incidence of waterborne infections is cited as the main development cause for the market expansion over the ensuing years. Approximately 80% of diseases in the globe are waterborne diseases, according to 2019 research.

Furthermore, in order to extract chlorine from water and make it appropriate for discharge or use in manufacturing operations, organic contaminants are being removed using activated carbon filters. The demand for water treatment and the function of activated carbon filtering are brought on by the increase in waterborne diseases. According to research released by the World Health Organization in 2022, contaminated drinking water is estimated to spread diseases including cholera, dysentery, typhoid, polio, and diarrhea and is thought to be the cause of 485 000 diarrheal deaths annually. As a result, the demand for activated carbon filters is anticipated to rise throughout the assessment period owing to the frequency of waterborne infections.

Global Activated Carbon Filter Market: Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Carbon steel shell segment to dominate the revenue graph

Industrial water pollution treatment sub-segment remains prominent in the application segment

Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector Expansion and Increase in the Food and Beverage Industry to Boost Market Growth

The water and wastewater treatment industries heavily rely on the use of activated carbon filters. Activated carbon filters clean water by binding contaminants as a retentate and releasing pure water as permeate. Water including excrement, hazardous pollutants, and industrial chemical emissions are released into bodies of water. Hence, the increasing need for wastewater treatment, backed by the rising expansion of wastewater treatment plants is predicted to boost the market growth. According to current statistics, the global market for water and wastewater treatment generated over USD 300 billion in revenue in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 470 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 7%.

Moreover, owing to its use in purifying and filtration preparation, including the removal of colors and medications and treating food products, active carbon filters have seen an increase in employment in the food and beverage sectors in recent years. Therefore, the expanding food and beverage industry is estimated to boost sales of active carbon filters throughout the assessment period. It was observed that the food service sector in the USA surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2021 and together the food retailing and food service sectors provided over USD 2.12 trillion worth of food.

Global Activated Carbon Filter Market: Regional Overview

The global activated carbon filter market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Production of Industrial Waste to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing production of industrial waste across the region. According to a report from 2021, Indian manufacturing clusters produce about 14,000 mld of industrial wastewater, of which about 60% is processed in standard effluent treatment facilities. Additionally, every second 7 liters of untreated industrial effluent are produced in India. The need for activated carbon filters is also predicted to rise as a result of the expanding other industries, the increasing cosmetics sector, and the burgeoning pharmaceutical sector.

Growing Cosmetic Usage to Drive Growth in the North America Region

On the other hand, the market in North America region is estimated to gain noteworthy market share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for activated carbon filter in the production of cosmetic products, backed by the growing cosmetic usage and consumption in the region. As per one of the cosmetic surveys, around 80% of American women are considered to use cosmetics daily, which translates to more than 160 million people spending USD 15,000 or more on cosmetics over the course of a lifetime.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Activated Carbon Filter Market, Segmentation by Application

Industrial Water Pollution Treatment

Drinking Water Purification

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

By 2033, the industrial water pollution treatment segment is estimated to hold the largest market share. The significant volume of waste produced by industrial landfills is the segment's main contributing component. According to research published in 2021, industries discharge between 300 and 400 MT of contaminated waste into the water annually. Additionally, the unavailability of fresh and clean water is another reason that contributes to the expansion of industrial water pollution treatment, which is further forecasted to propel the activated carbon filter market.

Global Activated Carbon Filter Market, Segmentation by Type

Stainless Steel Shell

Carbon Steel Shell

Others

Out of these, the carbon steel shell segment is estimated to gain noteworthy market share over the forecast period. They are made up of a refractory material-lined steel shell that is fitted with a carbon bottom and steel "collection bars." Extremely durable components including blades, cutting tools, and old-fashioned cooking pots are made of this material, which is also referred to as "cast iron." Additionally, the growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing import and export of iron and steel across the globe. For instance, the United States imported iron and steel worth USD 39 billion in 2021.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global activated carbon filter market that are profiled by Research Nester are TIGG LLC., PURAGEN ACTIVATED CARBONS, Kuraray Co., Ltd., General Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation, WesTech Engineering, LLC., Lenntech B.V., Donau Carbon GmbH, SERECO S.r.l., Carbtrol Corporation, and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Activated Carbon Filter Market

In March 2022, Tokai Carbon (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. was successfully bought by Cabot Corporation from Tokai Carbon Group. The company's manufacturing capacity is increased as a result of the acquisition, and its current carbon black clients are still being looked after.

In October 2022, According to the Water Recycling Criteria (Title 22), Section 60320.5 of the State of California, the WWETCO FlexFilter has been conditionally approved as an alternate filtration technology, according to WesTech Engineering, LLC.





