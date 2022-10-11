Savvy Cleaner Leverages Experienced Workers With Brooke Bryant as Media & PR Specialist

Savvy Cleaner's Media and PR Specialist Brooke Bryant Brings Years of Experience from the Real Estate Market

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, the company that produces the Ask a House Cleaner show and podcast, is over the moon as Brooke Bryant rockets relationship-building as a Media and PR Specialist. Relationship building with brand partners is a fundamental aspect of Savvy Cleaner. Bryant's business savvy provides a meteoric lift to the company and its clients.

Hiring Experienced Workers Pays Off Big Time

According to AARP.org, "Well over a third (37.3 percent) of the U.S. essential workforce are ages 50 and older, amounting to 16.1 million workers." This statistic proves true for the Savvy Cleaner Team as well. "Well over half of our team are Gen X'ers," adds Angela Brown, CEO of Savvy Cleaner. "We've been able to leverage their years of experience, business acumen, and seasoned relationship building into our brand interactions."

Savvy Cleaner, an influencer in the professional cleaning space, relies heavily on technology to reach its audience. With Bryant's expertise in relationship building and technology, she's the perfect fit for our Media and PR clients.

About Brooke Bryant

Brooke Bryant, a native Carolinian, grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has lived in and around Waxhaw, North Carolina for the past 30+ years. She navigated a vibrant real estate market for over ten years building relationships with homeowners, investors, attorneys, and lenders.

Bryant is an active volunteer with the short-term crisis Matthews HELP Center, as well as a volunteer with the Union County Humane Society, and a foster rescue for animals. She enjoys cooking, reading, and spending time with her family, even more since she recently became a grandmother for the first time.

About Savvy Cleaner

Savvy Cleaner (https://savvycleaner.com) is a training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. Savvy Cleaner started the Ask a House Cleaner show on YouTube in 2017 to raise the standards of house cleaning through proper training, tools, and techniques.

