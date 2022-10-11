Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: October 11, 2022

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Iowa Reaches Record Level of New Apprentices, First in the Nation for New Programs

Leadership in Registered Apprenticeship Creating Pipelines Across the State

DES MOINES, IOWA – The number of Iowans taking part in Iowa’s Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs grew to a record level in federal fiscal year 2022, now totaling 9,731 active apprentices across the state. New data from the U.S. Department of Labor/Office of Apprenticeship shows a 1,256 net increase in total apprentices, as new programs and occupations continue to drive high demand for building Iowa’s labor pool. In total, 5,402 new apprentices were registered in FY 22.

Total active RA programs increased to 890, including 163 new programs that were developed and registered in FY 22. Iowa’s new programs number ranked number one in the country. Additionally, 25 non-construction occupations were registered during FY 22. View a summary of FY 2022 apprenticeship data for Iowa below.

Driven by growth in skills-based hiring and a strong desire to remove barriers to in-demand careers, Iowa’s focus has solidified the state as a leader in Registered Apprenticeship programs. This earn-and-learn model allows apprentices to earn wages from Day 1, learn under the mentorship of a skilled professional, and obtain a valuable credential upon completion of their programs – something that typically leads to a good paying job. Iowa has continued to support existing programs while also committing $50 million this year to support high-demand career pathways starting at the high school level, including an innovative Health Careers RA program and a first-in-the-nation Teacher/Paraeducator RA grant program.

“Our efforts to expand Registered Apprenticeships in our K-12 system are paying big dividends, including the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship program which will help to grow our teacher pipeline from within for years to come,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “I appreciate all of the efforts this year by employers, educators, training programs and apprentices across the state who are increasingly investing in this proven model.”

“While Iowa has always been a leader for creating Registered Apprenticeship programs, the increase in participants this year demonstrates the need for new and innovative training programs coming out of the pandemic,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Registered Apprenticeships provide Iowans with a good living while they increase their skillset, and they often promote retention as newly skilled workers predominately stay with the employer that trained them.”

Next month, Iowa will mark National Apprenticeship Week (November 14-20), to highlight the strong value that apprenticeships are bringing to high school students, adults, and employers, and the increasing role of RA programs expanding access to high-demand careers. IWD will be celebrating Iowa’s progress across the state that week and highlight the new models that are driving growth.

Iowa FY 2022 Apprenticeship Data for Iowa

(Source: U.S. Department of Labor/Office of Apprenticeship; Federal Fiscal Year Ending September 30)

Total Apprentices: 9,731

New Apprentices: 5,402

Total active programs: 890

New programs: 163 (highest number in the country)

Participating Employers: 1,988

New school districts with programs: 16

High school apprentices: 204

Non-construction occupations registered (25)

Teacher Aide K-12 Teacher Surgical Technologist CNA Machinist Machine Repairer Tool and Die Automobile Mechanic Agricultural Service Worker Application Developer (IT) Barber Commercial Transport Driver CNC Set Up Cosmetology Manicurist Dental Assistant Digital Marketing (IT) Engineering Assistant (Aerospace) Esthetician Farm Worker Farmer, General Help Desk Technician Manager Retail Store Mechanic Industrial Truck Welder

