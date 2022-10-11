Man Up! Inc Lead by Andre “AT” Mitchell Awarded 2022 Nonprofit Power 100 by City & State New York
New York City’s first-ever Gun Violence Prevention Czar Andre “AT” Mitchell receives a monumental win for his Nonprofit Organization
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has followed through on his campaign pledge to tackle crime in the city by creating the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in June, with Man Up’s Andre Mitchell.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andre “AT” Mitchell is the founder and executive director of Man Up! Inc. (MUI), a community service organization dedicated to building a safer city through violence prevention and education, originally started as a response to the killing of 8-year-old Daesean Hill after a stray bullet struck the young boy as he walked home in East New York more than two decades ago. MUI is committed to hiring the most credible messengers to convey its message, and the organization became a federally recognized 501(c)3 charitable tax-exempt organization in 2005.
— - City & State New York (2022)
The Nonprofit Power 100 strives to recognize New York’s most influential leaders, important government officials, and leaders of major philanthropic organizations as a partnership between City & State and New York Nonprofit Media. Mitchell and MUI are no different, as the honor has been given to them due to Mitchell’s contribution as the nation’s first Gun Violence Prevention Czar, as appointed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Additionally, Mitchell is known for his “violence interrupter” efforts in his home borough of Brooklyn.
“One of the steps New York City Mayor Eric Adams has taken to follow through on his campaign pledge to tackle crime in the city is the creation of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in June, with Man Up’s Andre Mitchell appointed to lead the group alongside Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.”
- City & State New York (2022)
As a result of the tragic shootings and gun violence that continue to occur across New York, Mitchell has been called upon by Mayor Adams to spearhead and organize hundreds of rallies and protests. He calls for social and criminal justice reform to make change within New York and others in his community.
ABOUT ANDRE MITCHELL
Andre T Mitchell is the Founder & CEO of Man Up! Inc. USA, NYC Gun Violence Prevention Czar, and Co-Chair NYC Mayor's Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, CVG Representative. The Gun Violence Prevention Task Force convenes leadership from several city agencies, including the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), the New York City Department of Social Services (DSS), the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), and numerous others.
Lana Scheurle
Tené Nicole Full Creative Agency
+1 908-642-2262
