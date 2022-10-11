Temporary closure of Iowa 150 and 55th Street west of Urbana begins Monday, Oct. 17

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Oct. 11, 2022 – Concrete pavement work on the Iowa 150 curve west of Urbana at the intersection with 55th Street and 31st Avenue at the new roundabout will require temporarily closing Iowa 150 and 55th Street beginning on Monday, Oct. 17, until mid-November, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.

During this project, motorists will use a marked detour route using Black Hawk County/Benton County Road V-71 and Black Hawk County Road D-48. Access for two properties within the work zone will be maintained by using 31st Avenue.

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Ron Loecher at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us