Walmart Donates Funds For a Drone & Pilot Institute Donates 107 Pilot Flight Class To Tuskegee Alabama Fire Department

Meet the Team that helps keep the community safe! Rich Aviation history in Tuskegee Alabama Map of the community that is protected now with the aid of a Drone

Walmart Helping Make Aviation History In Alabama By Providing Funding For Drone Donation To Support All Black Manned Fire Department. Home Of Tuskegee Airmen!

On behalf of Opelika Walmart we present this Drone for the Tuskegee FD & PD. Thanks so much for the opportunity to be a part of a great service giving back to the community!” — Joshua Fuller / Walmart Manager

HEBRON, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Public Safety Drone Donation Program is signed up with the Walmart community grant program to help support under funded public safety agencies across the country. We are so thankful for the support of corporations like the local Walmart and Sam's Club that have donated funds to help support a local fire department in Tuskegee Alabama receive a drone and flight classes so they may use these life saving tools to help keep their team safe and better respond and protect the community!We thank our partners of the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program, Pilot Institute for also donating a FAA 107 pilot study program to the department so they they are properly trained as pilots!On 10/10/2022 at 10:00 AM. Representatives from the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program arrived for the in person donation to the Tuskegee Fire Department . Tuskegee has a rich aviation history and is home of the famous Tuskegee Airmen and also home of George Washington Carver the inventor of peanut butter.We want to promote the generosity of not only Walmart and Sam's Club corporations but also Pilot Institute for helping to support underfunded public safety agencies and for their generosity on this particular donation!If anyone in the general public or within public safety have old drone technology that they are retiring and not using our foundation will repurpose those drones to help save lives or they will be donated to a STEM programs to help with youth education through our partnership with Women and drones Please support what we do, tell others and more importantly please thank all of those within public safety for all that they do to keep your community safe. Without their dedication and service Society would be a much different place for many communities. Please follow us on social media especially YouTube like, subscribe, comment and share to help us monetize our content here we will use that money to help better support public safety agencies that are in need across the country.If you have a public safety agency that has funding for drone hardware training or software please be sure to contact us before you purchase we will verify best possible pricing to help make sure that your budget dollars go as far as possible. You can reach us at info@nps-ddp.org with any questions you may have. Also when you purchase from our partners they will donate 5% of the proceeds back to our foundation in support of public safety so by working with our foundation you will be not only assuring yourself best possible pricing you will also be supporting underfunded public safety agencies with every purchase, it is a Win-win for all!

Tuskegee Drone Donation Thanks to Walmart and Pilot Institute