North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) (OTC: NODB), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings of $2,406,349 or $0.94 per share for the three months ending September 30, 2022, compared to $2,151,043 or $0.84 per share for the same period in 2021. The increase in earnings is primarily due to loan growth experienced in 2022.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS              
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30   September 30
               
Income Statement 2022   2021   2022   2021
               
               
Net Interest Income 11,254,829     8,584,331     32,213,032     25,397,876  
Provision for Loan Losses (1,030,000 )   0     (2,880,000 )   (550,000 )
Noninterest Income 1,428,266     1,344,387     4,452,284     3,898,325  
Noninterest Expenses (8,684,486 )   (7,230,691 )   (25,389,764 )   (21,478,865 )
               
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 2,968,609     2,698,027     8,395,552     7,267,336  
Income Tax (562,260 )   (546,984 )   (1,632,059 )   (1,466,300 )
               
Income Before Extraordinary 2,406,349     2,151,043     6,763,493     5,801,036  
Extraordinary 0     0     0     0  
               
Net Income 2,406,349     2,151,043     6,763,493     5,801,036  
               
               
Earnings per Share 0.94     0.84     2.63     2.26  
               
          Nine Month Average
   As of September 30    Ended September 30
               
Balance Sheet 2022   2021   2022   2021
               
               
               
Total Assets 1,714,574,342     1,613,009,406     1,722,251,428     1,557,024,149  
Total Loans 977,124,602     699,461,871     929,087,562     686,607,185  
Deposits 1,549,447,060     1,432,490,642     1,551,142,503     1,378,994,890  
Stockholders' Equity 155,002,096     171,295,732     162,692,072     170,563,720  
               

(Prepared internally without review by our independent accountants)


Primary Logo

