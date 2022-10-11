North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) (OTC: NODB), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings of $2,406,349 or $0.94 per share for the three months ending September 30, 2022, compared to $2,151,043 or $0.84 per share for the same period in 2021. The increase in earnings is primarily due to loan growth experienced in 2022.



Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT

Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 Income Statement 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Interest Income 11,254,829 8,584,331 32,213,032 25,397,876 Provision for Loan Losses (1,030,000 ) 0 (2,880,000 ) (550,000 ) Noninterest Income 1,428,266 1,344,387 4,452,284 3,898,325 Noninterest Expenses (8,684,486 ) (7,230,691 ) (25,389,764 ) (21,478,865 ) Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 2,968,609 2,698,027 8,395,552 7,267,336 Income Tax (562,260 ) (546,984 ) (1,632,059 ) (1,466,300 ) Income Before Extraordinary 2,406,349 2,151,043 6,763,493 5,801,036 Extraordinary 0 0 0 0 Net Income 2,406,349 2,151,043 6,763,493 5,801,036 Earnings per Share 0.94 0.84 2.63 2.26 Nine Month Average As of September 30 Ended September 30 Balance Sheet 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Assets 1,714,574,342 1,613,009,406 1,722,251,428 1,557,024,149 Total Loans 977,124,602 699,461,871 929,087,562 686,607,185 Deposits 1,549,447,060 1,432,490,642 1,551,142,503 1,378,994,890 Stockholders' Equity 155,002,096 171,295,732 162,692,072 170,563,720

(Prepared internally without review by our independent accountants)