The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces Election of 2023 Officers, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors
/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies, today announced the election of its 2023 Officers, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors.
The announcement comes as ARM kicks off its 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, a gathering of 1,800 leaders in the cell and gene therapy sector.
The Executive Committee and Board of Directors oversee the formation and execution of ARM’s strategic priorities and focus areas. These distinguished leaders are instrumental to ARM’s leadership of the sector.
“We are delighted to welcome our 2023 Officers, Executive Committee members and Board of Directors,” said ARM’s Chief Executive Officer Timothy D. Hunt. “The pipeline of transformative cell and gene therapies will continue to accelerate in 2023, creating more urgency to ensure that patients have access to life-changing medicines. ARM’s Board of Directors and our more than 450 member organizations globally are vital to this mission.”
ARM 2023 Officers:
Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Biotechnologies (Chair)
Dave Lennon, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Satellite Bio (Vice Chair)
Alison Moore, Ph.D. – Chief Technology Officer, Allogene Therapeutics (Secretary)
Chris Vann – Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, Autolus (Treasurer)
ARM 2023 Executive Committee:
Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Biotechnologies (Chair)
Dave Lennon, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Satellite Bio (Vice Chair)
Alison Moore, Ph.D. – Chief Technology Officer, Allogene Therapeutics (Secretary)
Chris Vann – Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, Autolus (Treasurer)
Bob Smith, MBA – Senior Vice President, Global Gene Therapy Business, Pfizer
Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Bone Therapeutics
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D. – Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer, Intellia Therapeutics
Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D. – Chair of the Board, Homology Medicines
ARM 2023 Board of Directors
* New to the Board for 2023
* Faraz Ali, MBA – Chief Executive Officer, Tenaya Therapeutics
Robert Ang, MBBS, MBA – Chief Executive Officer, Vor Biopharma
* Catherine Bollard, M.B.Ch.B., M.D. – Director of the Center for Cancer and Immunology Research, Children’s National Hospital and The George Washington University
Amy Butler, Ph.D. – President, Biosciences, Thermo Fisher
Bradley Campbell, MBA – President and Chief Executive Officer, Amicus Tx
Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Bone Therapeutics
* Christine Fox – President, Novartis Gene Therapies
Bobby Gaspar, M.D., PhD. – Chief Executive Officer, Orchard Therapeutics
Jerry Keybl, Ph.D. – Senior Director, Cell & Gene Therapy, MilliporeSigma
Brett Kopelan – Executive Director, Debra of America
* Ann Lee, Ph.D. – Chief Technical Officer, Prime Medicine
Dave Lennon, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Satellite Bio
Tim Lu, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Senti Biosciences
John Maslowski, M.S. – Chief Commercial Officer, Forge Biologics
Chris Mason, M.D., Ph.D. – Founder & Director, Ori Biotech
Debra Miller – Founder & Chief Executive Officer, CureDuchenne
Alison Moore, Ph.D. – Chief Technology Officer, Allogene
Adora Ndu, PharmD, J.D. – Chief Regulatory Officer, BridgeBio
Susan Nichols – President & Chief Executive Officer, Propel BioSciences
Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Ensoma
Karah Parschauer, J.D. – Chief Legal Officer, Ultragenyx
* Jacob Petersen – Corporate Vice President and Head of Stem Cell Research & Development, Novo Nordisk
Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D. – Executive Vice President, Head of Research & Development, Chief Scientific Officer, Sarepta Therapeutics
Jeff Ross, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Miromatrix Medical
* Alberto Santagostino – Senior Vice President, Head of Cell & Gene Technologies, Lonza
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D. – Executive Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer, Intellia Therapeutics
R.A. Session, MBA, MSF – President, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Taysha Tx
Curran Simpson, M.S. – Chief Operations and Chief Technical Officer, REGENXBIO
Bob Smith, MBA – Senior Vice President, Global Gene Therapy, Pfizer
Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Biotechnologies
Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D. – Chair of the Board, Homology Medicines
Christopher Vann – Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Autolus Therapeutics
Kristin Yarema, Ph.D. – Chief Commercial Officer, Atara Bio
Stephen Majors Alliance for Regenerative Medicine smajors@alliancerm.org