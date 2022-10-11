The Metaverse Spectrum announces the METAVERSE 100 Companies that will Chart the Future of this Disruptive Technology

/EIN News/ -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metaverse Spectrum’s first-ever METAVERSE 100 list is here. Our panel of nine metaverse and Web 3.0 experts have combined their prodigious knowledge, and have chosen 100 of the hottest, boldest companies they believe will determine the future of the metaverse.

Some of the names on this list may look familiar as AB Inbev and Adidas are brands who’ve dived into the metaverse and run early experiments with NFTs and virtual worlds that will pay off in 2023. Gaming giants like Epic Games, Roblox and Niantic Labs will continue their innovation streaks well into next year. And to be expected, companies like Meta, Yuga Labs and Qualcomm are expected leaders in their categories.

“Our panel conducted a very comprehensive process to determine who would be included in the very prestigious M100 list. Hundreds of companies were considered. Only the most important technologies, executives, and influencers made the cut,” said Sabrina George, Senior Vice President of the Metaverse Spectrum. “Each year we will undergo the process again in order to make sure that new and innovative Metaverse companies charting the future of this exciting industry are recognized.”

Metaverse-first companies like Roblox and Epic Games, built from the ground up on technology designed to create immersive experiences for gamers, were easy selections. Roblox has over 40 million daily active users, with its own internal economy and millions of hours of user-generated content and games. Epic Games, creator of metaverse mega success Fortnite and the Unreal Engine that powers Hollywood productions like The Mandalorian, has shown the economic and creative power the metaverse can unlock.

Platforms like Tixologi and NVIDIA are pushing the bleeding edge of blockchain technology, and metaverse communities like The Sandbox and Yuga Labs’ multitude of NFT projects serve a vital role in the future of the ecosystem.

All of these companies are at the forefront of the metaverse. For marketers and entrepreneurs who are looking to jump into the space but who may be unsure where to start, this list is your ticket to success.

The inaugural Metaverse 100 companies are:

30 Ninjas Emmersive Entertainment METAV.RS Ready Player Me Tixologi 3D Look Epic Games MetaVRse Realm Academy Torum AB Inbev Ertha Mobox Rec Room TribeXR Acknoledger Ethlas Mona Revomon trooVRS Adidas eyecandylab MootUp RFOX uHive AltspaceVR FaberCourtial Mytaverse RLTY Unity Animoca Brands Glue Netvrk Roblox Corporation Unreal Engine ARwall Groove Jones Newsky XR Rooom Vatom Beame HTC NF Heroes Scatter vicinft Blockchain Monster Hunt Incontext Solutions NFTR Secret Level Virtual Influencer Agency Bloktopia Inhance Digital Niantic Labs Snapchat Virtual Reality Marketing BloxBytes Intergalactic Nike SolChicks VMLY&R Clifford Chance Khronos Group Non-Fungible Lab Somnium Space VR Chat Cominted Labs Linden Lab Novelab Sorare Vulcan Forged Dapper Labs Meetaverse NVIDIA Spatial WalletConnect Decentraland Meow Wolf Obsess Star Atlas Wilder World Departure Lounge Meta Pico Stardust Xcyte Digital Disguise Meta Ads Polka City Surreal Events Yuga Labs Edstudia Metamask Qualcomm The Glimpse Group ZAUBAR eFuse Metastage Ralph Lauren The Sandbox Zoan







View the complete list on The Metaverse Spectrum: https://themetaversespectrum.com/metaverse/metaverse-100-top-metaverse-innovators/

Fay Shapiro Media Relations The Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference, LLC 212-779-0181 fays (at) commpro.biz