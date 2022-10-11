Integrated Pest Management Market Is Expected To Reach $153 Billion By 2026 Due To The Rise In Pest Population As Per The Business Research Company's Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers integrated pest management (IPM) market size, integrated pest management (IPM) market forecasts, major integrated pest management (IPM) companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the integrated pest management (IPM) market, an increase in the pest population owing to climate change is expected to propel the growth of the integrated pest management market going forward. The physiology and metabolism of insects are regulated by temperature. The metabolic rate increases as temperature rises because of increased physiological activity. That leads insect herbivores to consume more and grow more quickly because insects need to eat more to survive. Chemical and nonchemical methods are used in integrated pest management to prevent and control pest populations from reaching economically destructive levels. For instance, according to the United State Census Bureau, in 2021, out of the 124 million occupied dwelling units in the US, nearly 14 million people reported seeing roaches in their houses in the year 2021. Therefore, it is anticipated that rising temperatures will result in an increase in insect populations, which will fuel the growth of the integrated pest management market.



Request for a sample of the global integrated pest management (IPM) market report

The global integrated pest management (IPM) market size is expected to grow from $105.11 billion in 2021 to $116.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The global integrated pest management (IPM) market size is expected to grow to $153.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the integrated pest management market. The major companies operating in integrated pest management are focusing more on new product innovations that can be used in agriculture fields to relieve farmers from various destructive pests and to protect their yield. For instance, in November 2020, Syngenta AG, a Switzerland-based agricultural science and technology company, launched Spiropidion, a new insecticide active ingredient. It is a cutting-edge new insect control technique that will assist farmers in effectively and sustainably defending their crops against destructive sucking pests. Spiropidion gives farmers a new tool for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs because it is safe for naturally occurring beneficial insects and pollinators. Spiropidion is the outcome of chemistry-driven innovation within a rare family of insecticides that protects the entire plant body from assault by harmful sucking pests, thus safeguarding crop quality, yields, and the farmers' way of life. Spiropidion benefits crops from the inside.

Major players in the integrated pest management (IPM) market are BASF SE, Shin'etsu Kagaku Kogyo kabushiki kaisha, IPM Pest Control, SGS SA, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Ecolab Inc, IPM Technologies Pty Ltd, Hercon Environmental Corporation, Suterra LLC, AgBiTech, Russell IPM, AgrichemBio, Atlas Agro Products Pvt Ltd, Laboratorio Agrochem, Agrisense BCS Ltd, and Atgc Biotech Private Limited.

The global integrated pest management (IPM) market segmentation is categorized by pest type into weeds, invertebrates, pathogens, vertebrates; by control method into biological control, chemical control, cultural controls, mechanical and physical controls, others; by application into agriculture, commercial buildings, industrial, residential, others.

North America was the largest region in the integrated pest management (IPM) market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global integrated pest management (IPM) market in the forecast period. The regions covered in the integrated pest management (IPM) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide integrated pest management (IPM) market overviews, integrated pest management (IPM) market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, integrated pest management (IPM) market segments and geographies, integrated pest management (IPM) market trends, integrated pest management (IPM) market drivers, integrated pest management (IPM) market restraints, integrated pest management (IPM) market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Pest Control Global Market Report 2022 – By Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, Wildlife), By Control Method (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological), By Mode Of Application (Powder, Sprays, Pellets, Traps, Baits), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Pesticides Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Herbicides, Fungicides And Insecticides), By Origin (Synthetic Insecticides, Bio-Insecticides), By Application (Grains And Cereals, Oilseed, Commercial Crops, Fruits And Vegetables, And Other Crop Types), By Insect Pest Type (Sucking Pest, Biting And Chewing Pest) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Other Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals), By Origin (Synthetic, Bio-Based), By Application (Grains And Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/