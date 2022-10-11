/EIN News/ -- Company announcement – No. 47 / 2022

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Polar Capital

Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, 11 October 2022 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt on 11 October 2022 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholders:

As of 10 October 2022, Polar Capital LLP holds nominally 5,930,317 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 11.51% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Please see further details in the attached notification form.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: ank@zealandpharma.com







David Rosen (U.S. Media)

Argot Partners

Email: media@zealandpharma.com







