IIROC Seeking Expressions of Interest for Education Services to Support Enhanced Proficiency Regime

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) has today launched a request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) for prospective vendors, to provide education services in support of its enhanced proficiency regime. This is the latest step in a multi-year initiative undertaken by IIROC to enhance its Proficiency regime, with the goal of launching the new standards in 2026.

"High proficiency standards play a key role in investor protection and the integrity and efficiency of capital markets," said Elsa Renzella, IIROC's Senior Vice-President of Enforcement, Registration and Enterprise Risk. "Our enhanced proficiency standards aim to optimize proficiency of license holders and ensure the highest levels of professionalism in the industry."

Central to IIROC's proficiency regime are the delivery of education courses and the testing of that knowledge through examinations. The opportunity involves course development, examination, learning management administration and program delivery in English and French.

"Given the evolution of our industry and changing demands and needs of learners, as well as the importance of innovation in the delivery of education services, we are welcoming new and alternative models for the delivery of education services," said Renzella. "We welcome proposals that include multiple course providers, joint or partnership arrangements among vendors, or even with IIROC itself."

The REOI process will include an optional information session for all interested vendors. Interested vendors can find out more about IIROC's proficiency regime, as well as read and respond to the request for Expressions of Interest at Proficiency Initiative.

