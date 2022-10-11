Canopy Servicing Announces Partnership With Lendflow to Power Best-In-Class Lending Infrastructure and Embedded Credit Solutions

By combining Canopy's innovative and configurable loan management and servicing platform with Lendflow's credit decisioning engine and embedded credit solutions, the two companies are enabling the launch of new and innovative credit products at scale for enterprise Fintechs and traditional Lenders.

Canopy Servicing, the most configurable platform for loan management and servicing, today announced a partnership with Lendflow, the most powerful embedded credit platform and credit decisioning engine, to empower enterprise Fintechs, banks, credit unions, and non-traditional lenders to offer next-generation credit and lending products with best-in-class speed to market and execution.

Embedded credit products are expected to surge to more than $7 trillion in total value by 2026, according to Bain & Company. To quote Bain: "Platforms are partnering across the new value chain to deliver these benefits to customers and differentiate their core services. In turn, this increases their ability to spur sales in their core business. For example, embedding payments into the native invoicing workflow improves accounting or business management software for the merchant, significantly reducing time spent reconciling payments and invoices. Embedding financial services helps platforms drive superior economics, increasing customer lifetime value. With minimal incremental customer acquisition costs, platforms can raise average revenues per user, while keeping customers longer."1

"With the rapid rise of embedded credit offerings and new and innovative loan products, companies need a technology stack that enables them to build and scale their lending operations. This partnership with Canopy and Lendflow helps lenders launch and manage these products to provide holistic and seamless experiences to businesses and borrowers during the loan lifecycle." said Canopy Head of Product Anurag Angara. "As partners, Canopy and Lendflow are changing the way Lenders and enterprise Fintechs think about lending technology infrastructure."

"Our partnership with Canopy empowers lenders and fintechs to own and manage the full cycle of a loan - from application, to underwriting, and approval - all the way through account setup, loan disbursement, collections and reporting", says Gordon Bowman, Head of Partnerships. "With the power of Lendflow and Canopy, lenders can offer targeted and personalized loans with built-in automations and a full suite of data and analytics APIs, making smarter decisions faster, minimizing risk, and increasing operational efficiencies."

About Canopy Servicing

Canopy is a modern platform for managing and servicing loans. Our API-first architecture ensures any brand can embed financial products, bring those products to market quickly, and support those products with world-class service in a highly secure and compliant way.

About Lendflow

Lendflow is a technology leader that provides embedded credit infrastructure for fintechs, lenders and vertical SaaS platforms to build, embed and launch credit products. Lendflow combines a powerful decisioning engine that includes data aggregation, decisioning, monitoring and scoring with a robust marketplace of specialized lenders and contextually embedded product placements. With Lendflow, fintechs can launch credit products in days, SaaS companies can increase customer engagement and retention with embedded credit, lenders can expand their reach to qualified SMBs and SMBs can quickly access capital to power their growth.

