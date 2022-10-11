i2c Named "Best in Class" Credit-Card-as-a-Service Provider by Aite-Novarica

New report by leading global advisory firm names i2c as category leader in its evaluation of the credit card issuer processors

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced that it has been named "Best in Class" provider in the Credit-Card-as-a-Service (CCaaS) category by Aite-Novarica Group, a global advisory firm providing mission-critical insights in the financial services industry.

The report, Aite Matrix: Credit Cards as a Service - Providers That Democratize Credit Card Issuance, examines CCaaS market trends, key features and available solutions across legacy providers and newer entrants, and names i2c "Best in Class" based on Aite-Novarica's comprehensive evaluation, rating frameworks and industry experts.

"i2c is a long-standing company offering a robust credit card platform equipped with the tools necessary to build, launch, and fully manage a credit card program as well as comprehensive controls for making credit card product and program changes in real or near-real time," said David Shipper, Strategic Advisor Retail Banking and Payments at Aite-Novarica Group adding, "Their breadth of services seems more than capable of supporting the needs of small and large banks, credit unions, fintechs, merchants and startups around the globe that want to launch a credit card program."

"We are honored to have i2c independently recognized by a leading industry analyst such as Aite-Novarica as the top provider in the Credit Card as a Service space," said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. "Credit and lending solutions have received great interest from banks, credit unions and fintechs wishing to offer competitive credit products, and we're proud to enable them to bring innovative and made-to-order credit products to market with speed and agility."

With i2c, partners can launch a variety of credit products, from consumer to commercial, with integrated rewards and loyalty features, instant card issuance and mobile wallets, as well onboarding and underwriting tools. i2c is also differentiated in the credit space for its single global platform, partnerships with every major global payment network including American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Visa and Union Pay International, as well as its value-added services like call centers, fraud and program management.

Review a summary of Aite-Novarica's report here: Aite Matrix: Credit-Cards-as-a-Service

About Aite-Novarica Group

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

