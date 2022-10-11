MarqVision Announces European Expansion Amid Growing Demand for IP Protection

With counterfeit and pirated goods representing nearly 7% of EU imports and €121 billion, MarqVision delivers the only fully automated AI-powered brand protection solution to help digital content owners and global brands

MarqVision, developer of the world's first AI-powered intellectual property protection platform, today announced that it has expanded its presence in Europe with a new office in Paris, France, and the appointment of Emmanuel Alavoine as Head of Expansion Europe. With significant business momentum over the last year, this new stage of growth is focused on replicating the success and growing demand for the company's products and services. Emmanuel will be responsible for driving the development of the business in Europe and raising awareness of the MarqVision platform and the resulting IP protection services among brands.

Emmanuel Alavoine, a graduate in business law and from Science Po Paris in economics, finance, and international trade, moved to Hong Kong in 1990 to work for L'Oréal Scental. For 10 years, he held financial and supply chain positions. In 2000, he joined the Chanel group for the Bourjois Paris brand, and became head of global demand and supply chain. He was then appointed Finance Director and Operations Director of the brand, before returning to Hong Kong in 2007 as Managing Director of Bourjois Asia Pacific, and then President.

His diverse experiences have exposed him to real-world issues related to online and offline intellectual property. From counterfeits to grey markets, Emmanuel Alavoine has observed the consequences of the explosion of online e-commerce sales. This has led him to provide consultancy services to brands for the development and protection of their intangible assets (IP, software, staff training) and for international business planning.

"We anticipate that Europe will be one of our fastest-growing regions, and Emmanuel will be instrumental in executing our on-the-ground strategy. His passion for technology, international operational experience, and business acumen will help us meet the growing demand from brands for our technology platform now and in the future." Mark Lee, CEO, and co-founder of MarqVision.

"Intellectual property issues are not new; I have been witnessing and fighting them since the 2000s. As their growth is intrinsically linked to that of e-commerce, tools to detect counterfeits are essential for brands, retailers, and platforms. I am particularly excited to take on this role at MarqVision because my colleagues believe, as I do, that solving these problems requires the deployment of powerful AI-based technologies," says Emmanuel Alavoine.

Counterfeiting is a massive problem, affecting all corners of the globe, and Europe is no exception, with nearly 7% of EU imports being counterfeit and pirated goods accounting for €121 billion. MarqVision delivers the only fully automated AI-powered brand protection solution to help digital content owners and global brands protect their IP. Its technology has been adopted by many of the world's leading brands, including three LVMH Maisons.

As Head of Expansion Europe, Emmanuel Alavoine will also lead MarqVision's participation in the LVMH acceleration program, La Maison des Startups. The company was selected to participate in this program after winning the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) 2022 Innovation Award in the Special Mention data and artificial intelligence category.

This expansion comes on the back of the company's $20 million Series A funding round, with DST Global Partners and Atinum Investments joining the historical investors. MarqVision's new Paris operations will transform how European brand owners manage and protect their intellectual property online.

About MarqVision

MarqVision helps global brands identify and remove counterfeits from more than 1,500 online marketplaces across the world. Counterfeiting is a massive and growing threat worldwide, and MarqVision is on a mission to protect creativity and innovation with technology that allows brands to automatically monitor and protect their IPs. Harnessing image recognition and natural language processing, this AI-powered SaaS makes it faster than ever before to take down counterfeits. MarqVision was founded in 2020 by Harvard Law graduates and is backed by DST Global Partners, Softbank, Atinum Investments, Bass Investment, and Y Combinator. The recipient of a prestigious 2022 Innovation Award from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), MarqVision is also part of the LVMH accelerator program, La Maison des Startups, at the Station F incubator. MarqVision is bringing forth the next evolution of brand protection for businesses everywhere. Learn more: http://www.marqvision.com.

