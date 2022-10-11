Global CMOS Image Sensor Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 6.32% During 2022-2031; Rising Demand for High-Definition Image-Capturing Devices to Elevate Growth – Research Nester

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global CMOS Image Sensor Market ' for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market Size:

The global CMOS image sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. Rising demand for high-definition image-capturing devices is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, Sony Corporation unveiled the IMX485 type 1/1.2 4K-resolution back-illuminated CMOS image sensor and the IMX415 type 1/2.8 4K CMOS image sensor in June 2019. Sony created these two security camera sensors to address the constantly growing demand for security cameras in a range of monitoring applications, such as anti-theft, disaster warning, and traffic monitoring systems, or commercial complexes.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4224

Furthermore, there has been growing demand for CMOS image sensor in healthcare industry. They are usually used in observing patient during the surgeries. A recent report by the National Library of Medicine states that a staggering 310 million major procedures are carried out year around the world, with between 40 to 50 million taking place in the United States and 20 million in Europe.

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market: Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific to hold the largest market revenue

Popularity of smartphones to propel market growth in North America region

Consumer electronics segment to garner the largest revenue

Rising Demand for Security & Surveillance to Drive Market Growth

CMOS image sensor is extensively used for the purpose of security and surveillance. CMOS image sensor has an ability to convert the photoelectrical signal into digital signal. Security is the major concern for everyone. Hence owing to increasing instances of theft and crime, more security cameras having CMOS senor are expected to be installed, allowing market growth. As it is estimated that approximately 82% of burglars check the presence of alarm system before breaking in.

However, they can't be installed everywhere owing to privacy concerns. Hence many organizations have come up with innovative ideas which are anticipated to fuel the market. For instance, in December 2021, Canon revealed a brand-new outdoor 4K camera that can be used as both a conventional camera and a security camera. Additionally, it can combine every 4K UHD pixel that the 4K UHD CMOS image sensor has ever captured.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/cmos-image-sensor-market/4224

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market: Regional Overview

The global CMOS image sensor market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Government Initiative for Smart Cities to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The CMOS image sensor market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 17,759.3 Million by the end of 2031. Government initiatives for smart cities is expected to fuel the growth in the market. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India has tasked ERNET India and IISc with developing the LoRa gateway (pole gateway), a low-cost compute device that can connect to cameras, temperature, humidity, air quality, and other sensors. This is part of the Internet of Things (IoT) Management Framework for Smart Cities.

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Favour Growth in North America Region

Further, North America Region is expected to grow further by garnering revenue of USD 12579.0 Million by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.14% during 2022-2031. Increase in demand for smartphones to drive the market growth. Approximately 85% percent of all mobile users in the US are expected to have a smartphone by 2025. Various electronics item including smart phones, TVs, wearable gadgets and more consist of senor which is in huge demand in this region. Many smartphones manufacturers use image sensor in their smartphones. For instance, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone contains the world's biggest sensor in a smartphone. As part of the new line, Xiaomi has launched the 12S Series, which includes the Leica-engineered Ultra.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Get a Sample PDF of CMOS Image Sensor Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4224

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, Segmentation by End Use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Security & Surveillance

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

The consumer electronics segment is estimated to hold the largest revenue of USD 27010.4 Million by the end of 2031. Increasing demand for CMOS in consumer electronics is expected to boost the market growth. This CMOS technology is extensively used in smartphones. CMOS are known for using less power and hence their demand in smartphones are increasing. Instead of capturing the whole image in a single instance it captures image in scanning type way. Moreover, cameras with CMOS sensor gives better saturation capacity owing to which many manufacturers are installing it in their smartphones. For instance, the newest CMOS image sensor in the XGS series was unveiled by ON Semiconductor. A 16Mp sensor called the XGS 16000 offers excellent global shutter imaging for robotics and inspection systems in factories. The XGS 16000 delivers great performance at low power while giving the highest resolutions for typical 29 x 29 mm industrial cameras, consuming just 1 Watt at 65FPS. In North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 8576.4 Million by the end of 2031, while in the Asia Pacific, the segment is projected to register the largest revenue of USD 12124.3 Million by the end of 2031.

For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4224

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, Segmentation by Technology

Front Side Illumination (FSI)

Back Side Illumination (BSI)

The back side illumination (BSI) segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2031, growing at the highest CAGR of 6.68% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing use of BSI technology in high quality and higher pixel cameras. The preference of smartphones producer is increasing for BSI technology which is also expected to lead a boost in demand. For instance, with the 42 megapixel Sony Alpha A7R Mark II, Sony has added a BSI Full-Frame sensor. The Sony Cyber-shot RX10 II and RX100 IV both have "stacked" sensors that enable even faster continuous shooting and high speed video recording. In the Asia Pacific, the segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period, while in North America, the front side illumination (FSI) segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global CMOS image sensor market that are profiled by Research Nester are STMicroelectronics International NV, Samsung Electronics America, Inc., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, ON Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Canon, Inc., SK Hynix Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. and other key players.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4224

Recent Development in in the Global CMOS Image Sensor Market

In December 15, 2021, Canon creates the world's highest resolution 3.2 megapixel SPAD sensor and introduces a breakthrough low-light imaging camera that achieves outstanding colour reproduction even in dimly lit conditions.

In February 14, 2018, Panasonic Corporation revealed that it has created a breakthrough technology that enables simultaneous 450k high-saturation electrons, global shutter photography with sensitivity modulation, and 8K high-reslution (36M pixels) imaging using a CMOS image sensor with an organic photoconductive layer (OPF).





Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Video Production Cameras Market Analysis by Type (Compact Cameras, Traditional Film Cameras, DSLR & Mirrorless Cameras, 360 Cameras, Professional & Broadcast Video Cameras, Cinema Cameras, Smartphone Cameras, and Action Cameras); and by End-User (Corporate, Studio & Broadcasting, Educational Institutions, Large Venues & Events, and others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021 – 2031

Retail Analytics Market Analysis by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics); by Solution (Software and Services); by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloudand Hybrid); and by Function (Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Merchandising, Strategy & Planning and In-Store Operations)– Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Analysis by Component (Solution, Services);by Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premises andHybrid); by Enterprise Size {Large Enterprises, Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SMEs)}; by Industry {Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail and e-Commerce, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunication}– Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solution Market Analysis byDeployment Model (On-premise and Cloud-based); by Solution (Network DLP, Endpoint DLP, and Datacenter/Storage-based DLP); and by End-User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Logistics) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Property Management Software Market Analysis by Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud); by Application (Residential and Commercial); and by End-User (Housing Associations, Property Agents, and Property Investors) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033





About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919