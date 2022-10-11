Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,527 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY - Parks Canada to make an announcement to support the revitalization of the visitor experience at Banff National Park

BANFF, AB, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - An important announcement to support the revitalization of the visitor experience at Banff National Park will be made. Senator Karen Sorensen will be present and offer remarks.

Members of the media can RSVP to reserve their seat by contacting the Parks Canada media relations at banffmedia@pc.gc.ca.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

SOURCE Parks Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/11/c1293.html

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY - Parks Canada to make an announcement to support the revitalization of the visitor experience at Banff National Park

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.