Pet Treats and Chews Market Will Surpass US$ 13.7 Bn by 2032 Amid High Demand for Functional Treats | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the pet treats and chews market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 8.2 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 5.2% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 13.7 Bn by 2032.



Growing pet adoption is expanding the consumer base in the pet treats and chews market. An increase in pet companionship, along with rising disposable income will fuel sales in the market. Pet treats and chews market has grown from being just ‘treats' and ‘chews' for the pets, to now being a market for necessary claims such as health supplements, dental care products and functional treats.

The global market, which was primarily dominated by dog treats and chews, and is now being outpaced by cat treats and chews in terms sales. This has been mainly due to manufacturers focusing and introducing newer products in the cat category. The introduction of dry cat treats has been a major breakthrough in the industry, helping find an untapped sector which has immense growth potential.

"Increasing demand for vegan pet treats and chews products among consumers, along with growing preference for functional pet treats is expected to create opportunities for growth in the market," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on sales channel, the modern trade segment will account for 22% of the total market share.

In terms of product type, sales of dental treats and chews are expected to hold 28% of the total market share.

By pet type, demand for treats and chews for dogs will increase at a considerable pace.

The U.S. will hold 25% of the North America pet treats and chews market share.

Total sales of pet treats and chews in Japan will reach a valuation of US$ 357 Mn in 2022.

Demand for pet treats and chews in India will surge at a 3% CAGR through 2032.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the pet treats and chews market are Mars Pet, Inc., Nestlé Purina PetCare, The J.M. Smucker Co., Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Diamond Pet Foods, Spectrum Brands/United Pet Group, Mammoth Pet, Fluff and Tuff Inc., Central Garden and Pet Co, ZippyPaws', PetMate, KONG Company, Eurocan Pet Products, Cadet Pet, Inc., Presidio Natural Pet Co, and Wellness Pet Company.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global pet treats and chews market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the pet treats and chews market based on by Product Type (Dental Care, Aromatic Treats, Comfort Treats, Training Treats), by Pet Type (Cats and Dogs), by Ingredient Type (Plant Based and Animal Based), by Price Range (Mass and Premium), by Sales Channel (Pet Specialty Store, Drug Stores, Modern Trade - Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Retailers, Convenience Stores, Other Sales Channels) and Region.

